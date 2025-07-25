Hello, Ranchers! 😀🧑🏻‍🌾🐮

It’s been a month since the game launched in Early Access, and we’re thrilled to see how far we’ve come together. We’re back with another update that brings fresh customization options, exciting new kiosks, and critical fixes to enhance your overall gameplay experience. Thanks to your valuable feedback through the in-app system and Steam Discussion forums, we continue to improve iteratively and incrementally, delivering meaningful updates step by step 😀

Let’s dive into the details:

1. New Feature: Decorations Added

Give your farm a personal touch with our newest decoration items! You can now decorate using a variety of options such as fences, tiles, bushes, and stones, allowing you to design a ranch that reflects your style and creativity. These decorations not only make your ranch and farm more organized and visually appealing, but they also help guide customers and employees to move in a more structured and efficient way.

2. New Kiosks: Salad & Perfume

We’ve expanded your business opportunities with the Salad Kiosk and Perfume Kiosk. These value-added stalls let you sell fresh salads and aromatic perfumes crafted from your farm’s produce, giving customers more variety and boosting your profits.

3. Upgradeable Kiosk Storage

You can now increase your kiosks’ storage capacity by paying an upgrade fee. This allows you to stock more products, boost efficiency, and maximize your profits as your ranch grows.

4. Higher Level Cap & Improved Progression

The level cap has been increased to 60, with unique experience requirements for each level. Additionally, every kiosk transaction now grants +10 EXP, making progression more rewarding as you grow your business.

4. Force Day Requirement Update

The Force Day feature now includes clear timing requirements, allowing you to activate it at 19:00 for better schedule management.

5. Tablet Menu State Memory

Your tablet now remembers the last menu you accessed, so you can pick up where you left off without navigating from the beginning each time.

Bug Fixes & Optimizations

Fixed an issue where boxes could get stuck on trees outside the farm area.

Restored objects that fell below the ground, bringing them back to the front of the farm.

Resolved outline visibility issues on smaller screen resolutions.

Fixed player freeze when deploying animal nutrients.

Addressed disappearing objects when players were far away.

Prevented negative balances when purchasing kiosks and farm structures (Planter Boxes, Animal Pens, etc.).

Fixed the inability to move shelves and items when carrying a box.

Updated the info text for Force Day conditions.

Fixed first-hand item not saving after reload.

Improved storage upgrade system for kiosks

This update opens up more vertical space, introduces meaningful rewards, and gives you greater control over your layout. It’s a big step forward in shaping your ranch the way you want it.

As always, thank you for your support! If you're enjoying the game, a review means a lot for us and if you have suggestions or feedback, feel free to share them in the Discussions section 😀.

Happy playing! 😀🐄🐓