Hello. This is TEAM HORAY.
🥕 indicates improvements made based on community feedback. Thank you!
0.7.50
Boss
A new Library boss has been added.
The way bosses receive the stun debuff has been changed.
Before: Bosses became immune to stun debuffs for 14 seconds.
After: Bosses become immune to stun debuffs for 7 seconds, and the immunity duration increases by 7 seconds each time a stun is applied (up to 30 seconds).
Items
Three new items have been added.
The companion combo effect stat has been adjusted.
Before: Companion revive speed +
After: Companion damage dealt +
The Frostbite debuff has been changed as follows.
Before: Reduces target's movement speed
After: Reduces target's movement speed (up to -66%), and at 5 stacks, changes to 'Freeze' abnormal status
Freeze: Instantly applies a stun debuff to the enemy and deals 500% ice damage
Artifacts
Image
Changes
Ice Wings
Snowflake Necklace
Blizzard Hammer
Toxic Spore Pouch
Ice Bug
Ice Vine
Hiring Crest “Collin”
Arrow Rain
Slim Cushion
Ice Star
Absolute Ring
Blue Claw
Weapon
Image
Changes
Lazarion
Dungeon
Adjusted the placement of some props at the exit of the Library boss area.
UI
Added 'Total Damage' to the damage statistics section.
Fixed an issue where the Wishing Fountain selection UI did not work properly with controllers at certain resolutions.
Miscellaneous
Fixed a bug where the previously selected skin was not loaded after restarting the game following a skin selection.
Fixed a bug where changing costumes in the lobby did not adjust max HP.
Rabbittown NPC 'Moro': Added new dialogue for each equipped weapon.
Adjusted the placement of some props in the Library and Grassland.
