25 July 2025 Build 19356955 Edited 25 July 2025 – 10:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello. This is TEAM HORAY.

🥕 indicates improvements made based on community feedback. Thank you!

0.7.50

Boss

  • A new Library boss has been added.

  • The way bosses receive the stun debuff has been changed.

    • Before: Bosses became immune to stun debuffs for 14 seconds.

    • After: Bosses become immune to stun debuffs for 7 seconds, and the immunity duration increases by 7 seconds each time a stun is applied (up to 30 seconds).

Items

  • Three new items have been added.

  • The companion combo effect stat has been adjusted.

    • Before: Companion revive speed +

    • After: Companion damage dealt +

  • The Frostbite debuff has been changed as follows.

    • Before: Reduces target's movement speed

    • After: Reduces target's movement speed (up to -66%), and at 5 stacks, changes to 'Freeze' abnormal status

      • Freeze: Instantly applies a stun debuff to the enemy and deals 500% ice damage

Artifacts

Changes

Ice Wings

  • Damage per additional activation of Frost Relic is now reduced by 10%.

Snowflake Necklace

  • An option to increase ice attribute damage has been added.

Blizzard Hammer

  • The maximum artifact level has been adjusted. (6->5)

Toxic Spore Pouch

  • This item will no longer appear.

  • This item will be improved in another way and will reappear in the future.

Ice Bug

  • Artifact stats have been changed.

    • Before: Frostbite stack +

    • After: Freeze damage +

Ice Vine

  • Now can be used with all weapons.

Hiring Crest “Collin”

  • 🥕Fixed an issue where this item was being sold in the shop.

Arrow Rain

  • Added an ability: 66% chance to inflict Frostbite on hit.

Slim Cushion

  • Added companion revive speed up effect.

Ice Star

  • Damage per additional activation of Frost Relic is now reduced by 10%.

Absolute Ring

  • 🥕Fixed an issue where this item was being sold in the shop.

Blue Claw

  • Item effect has been changed.

    • Before: When dealing ice damage, has a chance to inflict Frostbite on the enemy

    • After: Changed to Legendary grade, 60% chance to inflict 1 additional stack of Frostbite when dealing Frostbite damage, increased ice damage, increased max MP



Weapon

Changes

Lazarion

  • 🥕Fixed a bug where companions' HP was not fully restored to max HP outside of combat.



Dungeon

  • Adjusted the placement of some props at the exit of the Library boss area.

UI

  • Added 'Total Damage' to the damage statistics section.

  • Fixed an issue where the Wishing Fountain selection UI did not work properly with controllers at certain resolutions.

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed a bug where the previously selected skin was not loaded after restarting the game following a skin selection.

  • Fixed a bug where changing costumes in the lobby did not adjust max HP.

  • Rabbittown NPC 'Moro': Added new dialogue for each equipped weapon.

  • Adjusted the placement of some props in the Library and Grassland.



    If you have any bug reports or suggestions, please let us know through our Discord channel.
    If you encounter bugs or crashes, reporting via email using the path below would be very helpful.
    Thank you.

Log file path C:Users{Your_PC_Name}/AppData/LocalLow/TEAMHORAY/Sephiria/
Player.log is the current session log.
Player-prev.log is the previous session log.

team.horay.game@gmail.com

