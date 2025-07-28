As part of our policy of improving all our past titles with the latest engine features and update, we are happy to announce that the game has received the 1.5 version of the engine this Monday, July 28yh, 2025.
List of Changes
NEW
Battle view: Battle location highlighted on the map for easier recognition.
Battle List: the participants appear in a popup over the battle location name in the window, allowing examination of the units involved on both sides, quite useful to make later use of battle cards, among other advantages
Ergonomics: WASD keys to move the map (is QZSD on Azerty keyboard)
Information: more detailed Terrain info now provided in region windows, dynamically calculated from map conditions.
Combat System: new feature with specific modifiers now possible for some specific units in specific rounds (e.g. Pioniers and Engineers receive a special bonus when attacking buildings and bunkers)
New units added, such as German observers for the Mamaiev Kurgan, some extra artillery artillery (e.g. Nebelwerfers), some leaders (e.g GM Schmidt)
New set of event to allow more 'small stacks' activation and management, so that issue with troops staying idle for many turns in the rear is partly solved, at no expense of Orders cards.
IMPROVEMENTS
Movement: Right click move on stack with immobilized units will select only the units that can move (no longer need to split them out of the stack to activate a move)
Retreat: land retreat is now possible if the region contains only camouflaged units of the other sides (they no longer prevent retreat)
Combat: combat bonus are capped at -4/+4 (all modifiers of all kinds added)
• Morale boosters are capped (designer choice, here this is +4)
• Morale can not exceed 9 (this is max cap, all modifiers from all kinds added)
FoW: reconnaissance cards can only view units not under fog of war now (but may be changed by specific scenario rules), so you no longer see or select yellow spots not visible normally.
FIXES
Some cards or events that were not working properly have been fixed.
The terrain cost of offmap boxes in Snow and connection cost made movement in or out of the impossible, this has been fixed.
Some map features (bridges, rivers) have been corrected, as previously ignored.
Video Tutorials: the progress bar progression is now working as expected
Note that the update may adversely affect saves (older saves may lose some elements, even if the game remains playable).
Changed files in this update