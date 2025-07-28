As part of our policy of improving all our past titles with the latest engine features and update, we are happy to announce that the game has received the 1.5 version of the engine this Monday, July 28yh, 2025.

Battle view: Battle location highlighted on the map for easier recognition.

Battle List: the participants appear in a popup over the battle location name in the window, allowing examination of the units involved on both sides, quite useful to make later use of battle cards, among other advantages

Ergonomics: WASD keys to move the map (is QZSD on Azerty keyboard)

Information: more detailed Terrain info now provided in region windows, dynamically calculated from map conditions.

Combat System: new feature with specific modifiers now possible for some specific units in specific rounds (e.g. Pioniers and Engineers receive a special bonus when attacking buildings and bunkers)

New units added, such as German observers for the Mamaiev Kurgan, some extra artillery artillery (e.g. Nebelwerfers), some leaders (e.g GM Schmidt)