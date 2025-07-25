Early Access - Update 5.0 - (25 July 2025)

This is a BIG update packed with improvements, including two of the most requested features: Mid-run Autosave & Resume, and a rework of the Shop RNG for Attacks!

Since the game launched just a few days ago, these have been among the top requests—right after Visibility Options, which were added in Update 3.0 and further improved in this 5.0 update.

Implementing Mid-run Autosave & Resume was a complex and challenging task, requiring careful handling of many edge cases. But I'm super happy to say it's finally in the game! :D

NEW FEATURES:

NEW MAJOR FEATURE: Mid-run Autosave and Resume Run (so you can go back to Title Screen or even close the app and still resume your run, note that you can only resume a run from the same game version)

SHOP RNG for Attacks: Big rework and enhancements, there was already tons of systems under the hood to favorize similar Attacks to appear (while still allowing discoverability to be able to go very creative and create unique builds), but I improved them even more, and the shop should provide you related Attacks (same tags/synergies or same Damage Scaling more often)

NEW ITEM: Kickception: your Kickables can kick other kickables

Chained Ball Attack: can now kick other kickables by default



ENHANCEMENTS & BALANCING:

New Achievement: Win a run with Mom in Difficulty 5: unlocks Kickception (note: new achievements aren’t retroactively unlocked by design, this way players who already D5 all characters in early version can still enjoy unlocking content as it’s added in the game, especially since the balancing differs between version)

Added reward previews for all community quests

Massively improved the shadows of all Spiders in the Game (Playable Characters and Minions)

Spider Minion: rework its pattern so it’s easier to control, and less disturbing even with tons of spider

Spider Minion: smaller by default

Spider Minion: don’t do knockback anymore

Bonecrusher Minion: Higher speed when charging towards the player

Medusa Minion: is now also affected by size

Medusa Minion: don’t do knockback anymore

Shaman Wand Attack: Cooldown 0.4s =>0.6s

Shaman Wand Attack: Arcane Damage scaling 100/120/140/160 => 80/90/100/110

Removed the subtle screenshake that happened each time a noob was killed

Spikeballs Attack: the feedback when it hits a wall is more subtle

Laser Eye Attack: now pink/purple color effect instead of red as Red is the color of enemies attack

Laser Eye Attack: now keeps it color even in “Transparent Attacks” Mode

Shurikens Attack: now a unique/upgradable attack: I didn’t want to nerf the item itself as I love it being able to bounce everywhere, being kicked and scaling with amount very well, but stacking 3+ shurikens with maxing all those stats in singleplayer and coop was too overpowered (almost god mode) and visually way to messy

Amputation Item: now costs 1 soul

Locked Camera Mode: zoomed out a little more so HUD doesn’t hide the corners

Wraithshot Item: chance for the effect to trigger doesn’t scale with Luck anymore (it was too powerful)

Goblin Minion: 6/10/14/18 Damage => 8/12/16/20

Water Orbit Attack: Watering Power: 20/25/30/40 => 35/45/55/65

Water Orbit Attack: Base Damage: 1/2/3/4 => 2/3/4/5

Room Size is now displayed in Secondary Stats

Vampiric Hit: blue item => purple item

Summoner Character: only equip Minions Damage/Melee Damage Attack => only equip Minions Damage/Kickable

Summoner Character: +5 HP Max

Landmines Attack: now scale with Amount (⅕)

Amputation Item: now only costs 1 soul and gives 500 souls instead of 300

Retry Fail Waves now better handle super specific edgecases

Improved translations and fixed some issues in some languages



BUGFIXES

Bugfix: Yokai Character now correctly restores its attack when using the “Retry Fail Waves” option

Bugfix: with Yokai or Monoculus Character, if the wave ended while doing a Skill (Impact/Wrecking Ball), the Attack was destroyed before canceling the Skill, creating issues

Bugfix: sometimes after buying a locked attack, the shop could fail to find other attacks (it was especially annoying with Yokai)

Bugfix: transparent attacks removed legs display of Playable Spider Character (unintentional) while it should just remove leg display of Minion Spider (intentional)

Bugfix: Multiplayer Shop (2 Players): the tooltip of Attacks could sometimes be stretched and very hard to read in Full Screen

Bugfix: on very specific devices the line spacing of the UI was too big (it was an extremely rare bug)

Bugfix: when the room was super big, laser eyes could have visual issues

Bugfix: in super extreme cases where the player someone equipped almost all items in the game at max stack, shop could fail to find new items, it now find a special “Rock item” in those scenario

Early Access - Hotfix Update 5.2 - (25 July 2025)

Bugfix: rerolling Level Upgrades created an issue

Enjoy!

Once again, I want to thank you all for the incredible launch we’ve had. I’ve received so many kind messages from people sharing how much they love the game—some even bought extra copies to gift to friends and family! Others provided super insightful feedback that has already helped improve the game tremendously through these first updates.

After working so hard on this game alone, it’s been truly heartwarming to see such a positive response. Your support means the world to me and keeps me motivated to keep doing my best.

Thank you!