25 July 2025 Build 19356899
Update notes via Steam Community
Oops, so I managed to break the anniversary version. That's what you get to be a solo dev not testing after adding new content to the game...
Sorry all for the confusion, specially during the sale. New files should now be starting at the beginning.
Thanks for the quick testing everyone!

Changed files in this update

