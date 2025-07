Mateo (the dev behind Paddle³) launched his paddling rage game! I played it a few times now and i love (and hate) it!



To support him you can get this amazing paddle skin for free if you check out his store page. Just click on the present in the Bongo Cat Collection (check for updates).

If you like the indie collab, please let me know! I want to support more indies out there and some have really cool games that i would like to collaborate with :)