1. New Emperor's Decree Feature:

Players who join the royal family can now issue their own decrees. If not part of the royal family, the emperor will issue decrees automatically. Currently, 5 types of decrees are unlocked (more related to officialdom and foreign relations will be added later):

- Civil Exam for Scholars: Added Military Exam; the military exam grants 4th to 7th rank military officials. Players can choose whether to open the civil or military exams.

- Hereditary Succession of the Fieflord: You can decide whether the fiefdom title can be passed down. If not hereditary, the likelihood of rebellion by the fief lord increases.

- Fiefdom Tax Collection: You can decide whether a fiefdom must pay part of its tax revenue to the emperor, setting the percentage. A larger tax percentage also increases the chance of rebellion by the fief lord.

- Land Taxation: If a family has land exceeding a certain amount, you can decide whether to impose a land tax, setting the tax amount.

- Fostering Recuperation: You can choose whether to exempt the entire country from taxes for a set number of years. Fostering recuperation helps reduce public grievance and restore the population.

2. New Rebel Auto Behaviors:

- Rebels may attack certain cities with weak defenses within the same region.

- If a rebel attack on a city fails, there is a chance they will retreat voluntarily.

- If a city’s rebels are suppressed, there is a chance that rebel soldiers will return to aid the city.

- If public grievance is too high in a rebel-occupied city, and the number of rebels is far fewer than the city’s population, there is a chance that the city’s residents will overthrow the rebels.

- When rebel morale is too low, there is a chance that the rebels will rebel against their own leaders and disperse.

3. New Rebel City Events:

- All events will affect the management of the rebel-controlled city and the development of the rebel forces. These events fall into the following categories:

- Rumors that deify the rebel leader, or the appearance of omens of good fortune.

- Rebels managing the city well, gaining the support of the people.

- Rebels oppressing the people and engaging in tyrannical actions.

Some of the features turned out to be more complex than we initially expected, which led to a slight delay in optimizing the family content. We truly appreciate your patience and support as we continue working hard to improve and expand these features next week. Thank you so much for your understanding and support!