This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update brings changes to the builder. The main change for this update is a fix to resolve issues with missing lines and moved waypoints when loading an airport file. Unfortunately, current files with this issue cannot be repaired automatically.

Other updates:

- Added notice for runway missing runway label.

- Added notice for runway label for direction without spawn point.

- Changes to the loading of shapes to slightly improve loading speed.

- Clear screen button added.

- Added an option for which aircraft icon to show when selecting a stand waypoint.

- Added information about which aircraft model each icon is based on. Note that the icon can be used for other aircraft models. For example, the model for A320 can also be used for A319.

- Added icons based on Boeing 757-200 and Airbus A340-300.

Thanks for playing!