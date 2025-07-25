 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19356778 Edited 25 July 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're excited to be so close to the release date! Join us in the depths of the faraway tsardom on the 28th.

In the meantime, check out the release map with timings.

Thanks, everyone, for your support! 👁️

