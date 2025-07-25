 Skip to content
Major 25 July 2025 Build 19356711
Hey! Today's update is our first major update to the game, adding new content and fixing more bugs!

What's new?

Pets:

  • Added 4 new cats styles

  • Added 4 new dog styles

  • Added a new pet type - chickens!

  • Added 4 chicken styles


Misty's Boat:

  • Added 4 new flags

  • Added 4 new cargo decorations

  • Added 4 new boat details

Misty:

  • Added 4 new hair styles


Changes

  • Changed UI to say "birds" instead of "parrots"

  • Refactored the sound system for pets to allow each one to have a unique sound (not all do right now though)

  • Removed some unused assets which should help to reduce the game's file size


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Misty continuing to fish after switching islands

  • Fixed certain UI menus and elements staying open after switching islands


20% Sale

To celebrate our first major update we're putting the game on sale for 20%.

Thank you for all your support!

