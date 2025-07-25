Hey! Today's update is our first major update to the game, adding new content and fixing more bugs!



What's new?

Pets:

Added 4 new cats styles

Added 4 new dog styles

Added a new pet type - chickens!

Added 4 chicken styles



Misty's Boat:

Added 4 new flags

Added 4 new cargo decorations

Added 4 new boat details



Misty:

Added 4 new hair styles



Changes

Changed UI to say "birds" instead of "parrots"

Refactored the sound system for pets to allow each one to have a unique sound (not all do right now though)

Removed some unused assets which should help to reduce the game's file size



Bug Fixes

Fixed Misty continuing to fish after switching islands

Fixed certain UI menus and elements staying open after switching islands



20% Sale

To celebrate our first major update we're putting the game on sale for 20%.



Thank you for all your support!