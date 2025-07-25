Hey! Today's update is our first major update to the game, adding new content and fixing more bugs!
What's new?
Pets:
Added 4 new cats styles
Added 4 new dog styles
Added a new pet type - chickens!
Added 4 chicken styles
Misty's Boat:
Added 4 new flags
Added 4 new cargo decorations
Added 4 new boat details
Misty:
Added 4 new hair styles
Changes
Changed UI to say "birds" instead of "parrots"
Refactored the sound system for pets to allow each one to have a unique sound (not all do right now though)
Removed some unused assets which should help to reduce the game's file size
Bug Fixes
Fixed Misty continuing to fish after switching islands
Fixed certain UI menus and elements staying open after switching islands
20% Sale
To celebrate our first major update we're putting the game on sale for 20%.
Thank you for all your support!
Changed files in this update