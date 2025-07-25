New features, better flow, and more ways to profit!

Diner, Café, and Restaurant locations have been added — and you can now eat at these places!

NPCs now populate these new locations to make the world feel more alive.

A usable phone is now available. Call a Tow Truck if you crash, or an Ambulance if you get sick.

Use the new Delivery App to make doorstep deliveries to your customers.

The in-game day duration has been doubled, giving you more time to explore and trade.

Hunger, contamination, and injury systems have been rebalanced — durations and warnings are updated.

Sellable items now bring more profit, and location prices have been lowered.