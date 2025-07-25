New features, better flow, and more ways to profit!
Diner, Café, and Restaurant locations have been added — and you can now eat at these places!
NPCs now populate these new locations to make the world feel more alive.
A usable phone is now available. Call a Tow Truck if you crash, or an Ambulance if you get sick.
Use the new Delivery App to make doorstep deliveries to your customers.
The in-game day duration has been doubled, giving you more time to explore and trade.
Hunger, contamination, and injury systems have been rebalanced — durations and warnings are updated.
Sellable items now bring more profit, and location prices have been lowered.
Various performance and flow improvements have been made to enhance your experience.
Ready to dive into the new version? It’s deal time!
Changed files in this update