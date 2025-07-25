 Skip to content
Major 25 July 2025 Build 19356580
Update notes via Steam Community

New features, better flow, and more ways to profit!

  • Diner, Café, and Restaurant locations have been added — and you can now eat at these places!

  • NPCs now populate these new locations to make the world feel more alive.

  • A usable phone is now available. Call a Tow Truck if you crash, or an Ambulance if you get sick.

  • Use the new Delivery App to make doorstep deliveries to your customers.

  • The in-game day duration has been doubled, giving you more time to explore and trade.

  • Hunger, contamination, and injury systems have been rebalanced — durations and warnings are updated.

  • Sellable items now bring more profit, and location prices have been lowered.

  • Various performance and flow improvements have been made to enhance your experience.

Ready to dive into the new version? It’s deal time!

Changed files in this update

