25 July 2025 Build 19356571 Edited 25 July 2025 – 11:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A quick hotfix for some pretty brutal bugs in the new danger system.

BUG FIXES:

  • Ambush chance now correctly updates on travel.

  • Prevented ambushes from happening right after reaching a new area.

  • Potential fix for a bug where ambush would erroneously trigger on quest completion.

  • Fixed crash caused by incorrect asset references in forest sunny weather.

  • Corrected some typos.

Dev note: You'll need to move to another location for the changes to the ambush system to kick in.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Bonfire Win content Depot 1067581
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Bonfire Mac content Depot 1067582
  • Loading history…
