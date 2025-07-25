A quick hotfix for some pretty brutal bugs in the new danger system.
BUG FIXES:
Ambush chance now correctly updates on travel.
Prevented ambushes from happening right after reaching a new area.
Potential fix for a bug where ambush would erroneously trigger on quest completion.
Fixed crash caused by incorrect asset references in forest sunny weather.
Corrected some typos.
Dev note: You'll need to move to another location for the changes to the ambush system to kick in.
Changed files in this update