A quick hotfix for some pretty brutal bugs in the new danger system.

BUG FIXES:

Ambush chance now correctly updates on travel.

Prevented ambushes from happening right after reaching a new area.

Potential fix for a bug where ambush would erroneously trigger on quest completion.

Fixed crash caused by incorrect asset references in forest sunny weather.

Corrected some typos.

Dev note: You'll need to move to another location for the changes to the ambush system to kick in.