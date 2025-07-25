New Map — "Frontier Village"

Introducing a new map — "Frontier Village" — where intense battles unfold in a semi-abandoned village surrounded by marshlands. Key objectives are located close to each other: the outskirts, village center, garages, and industrial zone. The map is available in all game modes.

Changes

You can now switch teams. Switching is allowed once per minute. When switching teams, your character will die, and the previous team will lose 1 reinforcement point.

Fixes

No Signal screen: drones no longer bounce like a ball upon collision. Instead, the connection is correctly lost and the No Signal screen is displayed.

Map Editor News

The basic version of the map editor is ready. However, its release is temporarily delayed — the game currently lacks filtering for unapproved maps, which may appear in multiplayer. We’ve contacted Steam Support and are waiting for a solution.

What’s next?

Let us know which map you’d like to see next — we read every message and value your feedback!