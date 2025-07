Patch 1.4!









Hello everyone!

Thank you for your support. To celebrate one year of Artisan TD, we are proud to offer you a new free board and a -50% discount for new customers.

Have fun and don't hesitate to send us your feedback!







New board "Anniversary"!



Unlock the "Anniversary" board after triumphing over board 25.

New achievement: Master Ecologist VI

More:

Choice of main menu style.