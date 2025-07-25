 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19356434 Edited 25 July 2025 – 11:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Added upgraded EAC support
2. Fixed the abnormal sound caused by HQ posters
3. Fixed the abnormal sound when airdrop land
4. Fixed the issue where multiple grips would affect recoil
5. Fixed a space bug in the safe containers

Changed files in this update

Depot 2719161
