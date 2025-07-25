1. Added upgraded EAC support
2. Fixed the abnormal sound caused by HQ posters
3. Fixed the abnormal sound when airdrop land
4. Fixed the issue where multiple grips would affect recoil
5. Fixed a space bug in the safe containers
Patch Note v.1.3.11.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update