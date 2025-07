This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone! We're excited that Dawn Apart is featured in the Games Forged in Germany event on Steam, hosted by Games+ Germany.

Germany may be famous for cars, mechanical engineering and its world class sense of humor:) - but this week, it's all about games.

Check out an amazing lineup of titles, demos, and discounts - including your last chance to grab Dawn Apart at 10% off before the launch discount ends on July 28!