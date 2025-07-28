

* Due to updated security for Cyclics, local user data will be reset, sorry for the inconvenience. (Record on leaderboard will not be affected.)



Updates



Updated player record will show more info (max combo/perfect/good/bad/miss/completed date) by hovering your mouse cursor on leaderboard entry or your tier on the difficulty circle.



Updated highlighting your score entry on leaderboard.



Added your ranking if you are outside of the top 10 on leaderboard.



Added “Don't show perfect” option.



Added link to guides.



Added combo break sound effect.



Added leaderboard support for Steam Workshop maps. (steam workshop maps need to be verify by me, so it will need to take sometime before leaderboard is available for your maps)





Bugs Fix



Fixed tutorial map can't be full auto problem.



Fixed theme not loading at start problem.



Fixed “Map Page” will show some black line when switching problem.



Fixed game may not start after putting battery inside radio problem.



Fixed beat line not working when the map speed is negative problem.



Fixed some notes that would be stuck on screen due to the song ended before some notes can cross over the input range.