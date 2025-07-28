 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19356208
Update notes via Steam Community


Technical maintenance has been completed, and the servers are now available again.

The following changes were made during the maintenance:

📌 The “Pool Party” event has ended

Enjoy the game, heroes!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2720701
  • Loading history…
