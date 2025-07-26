First off, thanks to everyone who’s been playing Birates and sharing feedback—it really helps shape the game! Now, let’s dive into what’s new:



9 New Achievements

Achievements are finally here! This is the first batch of basic achievements, covering core milestones like surviving multiple nights and progressing through the game. More will come in future updates!



New Upgrades & Powerups

I’ve added several new upgrades and powerups to keep things fresh and give you more build options during your runs. Experiment and see what crazy combos you can pull off!



Bug Fixes & Improvements

As always, I’ve squashed a bunch of bugs and made some balancing tweaks for a smoother experience.



That’s it for this update—short and sweet, but the achievements alone should give you a little extra motivation to keep pushing forward. As always, let me know what you think, and happy surviving!