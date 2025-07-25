 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19356175
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community


A weekly gift for our most active players!

Like ❤ this post, copy the promo code into the special field in your personal account on the game's website or in the GXP Store under the “Gifts” section, and your gift will appear in your GXP backpack!

YOUR PROMO CODES (copy them exactly and without extra characters):

968065ccc1ec4a8874e162ef4d7909

❗Gifts are available until July 31, so don’t miss out!

Changed depots in test branch

Windows Karos Content Depot 337411
