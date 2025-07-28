- Mystery Manor is going on vacation! The fiery fashionista Adele welcomes you to the tropical beach. Adventures and juicy prizes are already waiting for you!
- New season! Dive into urban noir and investigate a series of deaths. What traumatic events of the past were the deceased hiding? A city of contrasts, era of decadence, and the boomerang principle in action...
- Josh Ginger Beard and the Ghost of Pirate are calling you on an adventure! Meet Cpt. Xana and find the Treasure of Davy Jones.
Update notes via Steam Community
