Communication:Steam Discussion
Email: simonchain@vip.qq.com
* If you encounter any issues while using the MOD editor or have any feedback, please submit your comments in the discussion group at: V1.3+ Game & MOD Editor- Bug report and comment. We will closely monitor and continuously improve the MOD editor based on your feedback.
Dear players, hello!
Thank you for your continued support and patience. Here are all the details of this update:
New Features:
- Added support for additional languages: Russian, German, Spanish (Spain), Portuguese (Brazil), Korean, French, Japanese, and Polish.
- In MOD Editor mode, a “Change Character” button has been added under the “Developer Tools” tab. You can now switch characters directly within the editor to test your custom player characters more easily.
Adjustments:
- Fixed a bug where the killing blow would not trigger “On Hit” effects from equipment.
- Adjusted insect spawning mechanics on the surface—small insects are now easier to find.
- Fixed a bug where Ground Soldiers could incorrectly spawn in Ancient Ruins.
- The Flux Beetle’s projectiles no longer auto-target livestock.
- Fixed an issue where the Goblin Rider had incorrect attack damage.
- Fixed a bug where newly joining players in multiplayer could cause some triggered effects to stop working for existing players.
- Slightly increased durability for all Dagger-type weapons.
- Fixed a bug where Drill-type weapons could remain stuck in an attacking state.
- Fixed incorrect visual layering for some ground-deployed skills.
- Adjusted hitboxes for Infusion Furnace and Reforging Furnace to match their visual size.
- Fixed an issue where lighting colors stretched or shifted on non-16:9 resolutions.
- Corrected the description of Bloodsucking Flies Petri Dish to match its actual effect.
- Increased the base flying speed of the Modified Detector for faster item pickup.
- Adjusted the Politician DNA module: the facility usage fee charged to shelter residents is now +25% (was +50%).
- Buffed the following skills: Master’s Sword, Flame Javelin, Plasma Spores, Micro Black Hole.
- Nerfed the skill: Energy Burst Ball.
Fixes:
- Optimized map loading and refresh logic to reduce stuttering during exploration.
- Improved the targeting behavior of Meco Mini Laser Turret and Parasytor Paw to reduce performance issues when many are built.
- Parasytor Paw no longer accidentally damages players.
- Improved pathfinding checks for monsters to enhance performance.
- Optimized performance in bases with a large number of livestock.
- Improved the spawning logic of Fake Tunnels to reduce lag when spawning many monsters.
- Fixed Meco Mini Laser Turret’s idle rotation speed being affected by framerate.
- Optimized performance when a large number of damage numbers appear.
Current Development Progress:
- [■■■■■] Multiplayer system (included)
- [■■■■■] Achievement system (included)
- [■■■■■] Equipment enhancement system (included)
- [■■■■■] New guidance system (included)
- [■■■■■] NPC quests (included)
- [■■■■■] Map & Mini-map system (included)
- [■■■■■] Trap system (included)
- [■■■■■] Village decorative placeable objects for atmosphere improvement (included)
- [■■■■■] More background music (included)
- [■■■■■] Pet level-up function (included)
- [■■■■■] Discoveries system (included)
- [■■■■■] More pet/animal interactions - storage, shearing the goats (included)
- [■■■■□] Gene editing system (included, but still improving)
- [■■■■□] Support of Steam Workshop for other types of mod (included, but still improving)
- [■■■■□] Player Skills System (included, but still improving)
- [■■■■□] Events system (included, but still improving)
- [■■■■□] Mercenary system (included, but still improving)
- [■■■□□] NPC recruit (included, but still improving)
- [■■■■□] Built-in MOD editor (included, but still improving)
- [■■■■□] Weapon upgrade system (included, but still improving)
- [■■■□□]
HandbookArchives system (included, but still improving)
- [■■□□□] MOD Editor - Adventure Script Feature (working on it)
- [■□□□□] Replicas and shelter residents can participate in work (working on it)
- [■■□□□] New storyline, new ecology, 5 new bosses (working on it)
- [■■□□□] Accessory synthesis system (planning)
- [■□□□□] Mysterious entrance - Infinite challenge (planning)
- [■□□□□] Farming system 2.0 (planning)
- [■■■■□] Weathers system (planning)
- [■■■□□] Water & Fire system (planning)
- [□□□□□] Vehicles (haven’t started yet)
- We will try to maintain frequent updates and transparency of our progress. Once again, thank you for all of your support!
