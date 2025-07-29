The main changes in the game in version 0.16:

1. optimized tooltips

2. optimized modal dialogs

3. fixed blocking of hot keys when hovering the mouse over interface elements

4. disabled the old game interface

5. reworked equipment pop-up panels

6. added information about produced and consumed resources to the equipment pop-up panels

7. optimized performance in the form of a solar system

8. individual simulation threads for each colony for better performance on multi-core processors

9. optimized room simulation

10. optimized simulation of external objects of colonies

11. optimized simulation of personnel breathing

12. optimized simulation of personnel mood in the colony

13. optimized shuttle creation

14. optimized game resources

15. optimized needs, specialties and skills of personnel

16. optimized construction of navigation for personnel

17. optimized display of floors and ceilings

18. optimized recalculation of energy consumption in colonies

19. optimized creation of staff icons

20. optimized the staff hiring dialog

21. optimized staff arrival

22. optimized meteor shower

23. optimized destruction of buildings

24. optimized the dialogue for assigning staff to colonies

25. added a game menu (accessible by Esc)

26. saved games, settings and crash information moved from the Steam directory to the C:\\Users\\{name}\\AppData\\Local\\solar\\Saved folder

27. 'Darkness and Bloom' setting instead of night brightness. Bloom can now be completely disabled

28. Added DLSS support

29. Remap keys in the control settings dialog

30. Added support for Steam cloud saves

31. Added planet indicators at the bottom of the screen

32. Added a panel for the selected planet

33. Added a panel for the selected asteroid belt

34. Added an indicator with the company name, money, time and time management

35. Colony indicator buttons at the top of the screen

36. A pop-up panel for quick access to any colony at the top of the screen

37. New staff panel on the left of the screen

38. New staff panel on the left of the screen

39. New 'Weather and resources' panel on the right of the screen

40. New 'Temperature' panel on the right of the screen

41. New 'Logistics' panel on the right of the screen

42. New 'Warehouse' panel on the right of the screen

43. New 'Energy' panel on the right of the screen

44. New 'Current repairs' panel on the right of the screen

45. New panel 'Research' on the right side of the screen

46. new 'Staff Movement' panel on the right side of the screen

47. new 'Buildings' panel on the right side of the screen

48. new room panel on the right side of the screen

49. new ship panel on the right side of the screen

50. hotkeys for displaying panels have been added

51. new construction panel at the bottom of the screen

52. separate tool for dismantling ladders

53. separate tool for quickly dismantling objects

54. crop ripening indicator has been added to the garden bed panel

55. energy import and export is allowed on planets with an atmosphere. Some energy is lost proportionally to the opacity of the atmosphere

56. red indicator about the need for current repairs is shown only for equipment whose durability is 2 times less than the set repair threshold

57. in-game tutorial has been updated



Development continues and I am switching to developing version 1.0.

With it, the game will have an interactive tutorial, after which the game will leave early access.



Enjoy the game everyone!

Full list of changes in version 0.16:

* fixed furniture list for national cuisines

* red warning about different lists of laws at the end of the month

* fixed selection of different number of laws at the end of the month by default

* API: fixed Character.posts() function

+ API: RoomDescriptor.name, Room.getVacancy(), Room.getStaff()

* fixed transit shipment of cargo

* localization fixes

* fixed crashes when calling API methods from the console

* fixed false positive of the 'impossible to pass' indicator in the staff panel

* localization fixes

+ API: RoomDescriptor.getTags(), FurnitureDescriptor.getTags(), OutdoorDescriptor.getTags()

+ API: BasePlanet.addColony()

* fixed crash when closing the construction panel

* number of staff assigned to a shower stall increased by 3

* number of staff assigned to a toilet stall increased by 3

* fixed crash when sending personnel from a colony

* fixed a crash when transferring cargo between colonies

+ added the number of personnel to be hired to the hiring dialog

* localization fixes

* fixed bloom when viewing the solar system

* fixed a crash when receiving a reward

* fixed the availability of the block dismantling tool after building supports

* fixed the selection of the default cargo recipient when sending cargo not from the current colony

* updated research icons

* updated icons for some resources

* fixed the display of the personnel list using filters

+ API: Ui::addBuildCategory()

* in the purchase dialog, the number of resources in the warehouse is displayed only if they are there

+ API: Game::doors(), Game::outdoors()

+ API: RoomDescriptor::furnitureDescriptors()

* fixed crash when syntax error in script

* fixed crash during construction

+ Added information about the amount of resources in the warehouse to the resource sale dialog

+ Added information about the amount of resources in the warehouse to the resource transfer dialog

* updated the icon in the spaceship panel

* fixed crash when transferring a colony under a contract

* changed the logistics icon

+ added an indicator of battery charge by night to the energy panel

* fixed display of produced resources on the equipment panel

* fixed the colors of the warehouse fullness indicator

* updated some icons

* changed the highlight color of the currently selected research in the research tree

* fixed the tooltip for staff comfort

* fixed deletion of orbital station blocks

* fixed crash when switching between colonies

* fixed the color of laboratories

* fixed the color of living quarters

* merged the 'Temperature' panel with the 'Weather' panel

* merged the 'Staff Movement' panel with 'Staff' panel

+ 'Show unavailable' button added to character panel

* fixed display of solar system scaling parameters

* fixed selection of personnel with 'cannot pass' requirement

+ information about charging construction and cargo bots added to 'Energy' panel

+ added tooltip to 'Add to cart' button

* fixed crash in research dialog

* fixed display of equipment in research dialog

* fixed operation of 'Track temperature' switch in room panel

* fixed reaction to system key combinations

+ added 'Research' button to space company panel

* fixed crash in dV calculator

* localization fixes

* improved clarity of icons

* shuttle transfer allowed in asteroid belt on 'Master' difficulty

* fixed crash in logistics dialog

* fixed crash when exiting to main menu

- hardware acceleration of video playback disabled

* localization fixes

* fixed current repair of premises

* fixed display of indicator of premises requiring repair

* fixed selection of colony by contract

* fixed indication of ending calm

* fixed indication of ending storm

* enabled hardware video decoding

* prohibited re-transition of the player to the station if he is already there

* updated video in the main menu

* fixed display of video in the main menu on ultra-wide screens

* ignoring system key combinations when moving the camera

* fixed assignment of personnel to all types of premises

* fixed display of personnel in the premises panel

* changed the background of personnel on the left side of the screen

* fixed selection of an external object when assigning personnel to it

* clearing the basket after purchasing goods

* fixed installation of objects with insufficient resources

* fixed checking of personnel work

* flashing striped background for personnel with unmet needs

* fixed crash when renaming a colony

* fixed crash when launching a station into orbit

* auto-assignment of tourists to spacious apartments

* tourists cannot be assigned to rest rooms

* required by tourists comfort reduced to 130

* fixed collision of comfort ganitures in cabins

* removed interface animation

! optimized tooltips

! optimized modal dialogs

* when producing medicines, carbon is consumed instead of produced

* fixed fulfillment of contracts for a tourist colony

- need for repairs removed from the terms of the contract for treatment

* updated feedback dialog

* updated main menu window

* sequential arrangement of furniture in rooms by analogy with construction and arrangement of external objects of the colony

! fixed blocking of hot keys when hovering the mouse over interface elements

* fixed changing the window size in windowed mode

* fixed an error during construction when switching construction groups

* fixed a crash during construction of an orbital station

! disabled old game interface

! reworked equipment pop-up panels

+ close button added to equipment pop-up panels

+ work planning button added to equipment pop-up panels

! equipment pop-up panels added information about produced and consumed resources

+ clicking on a resource in the warehouse panel and in the equipment panel opens the warehouse settings window for this resource

* when focusing on furniture or an external colony building, the selection is not reset, and the pop-up panel is displayed constantly

* fixed display of the pop-up panel for equipment on pause

* performance optimization for parts of the orbital station

* fixed display of the pop-up panel for parts of the orbital station on pause

! optimized performance in the form of a solar system

* API: Scene.loadColony()

* fixed crashes when destroying rooms with personnel

* fixed work and rest of personnel in a bad mood

! individual threads of each colony simulation for better performance on multi-core processors

! Optimized room simulation

! Optimized simulation of external colony objects

! Optimized staff breathing simulation

! Optimized staff mood simulation in the colony

! Optimized shuttle creation

! Optimized game resources

- API: Human.taste, Character.specialty

+ API: Human.getTaste(), Character.getSpecialty()

! Optimized staff needs, specialties and skills

* Fixed crash when leaving an asteroid

* Fixed display of research tree

* Fixed reachability of cafe workstations

* Fixed cryocapsule collision

* Fixed robot repair by robots when the player is outside the colony

* People in hibernation do not consume oxygen for breathing

* Fixed arrival of tourists to tourist colonies

! Optimized navigation for staff

! optimized display of floors and ceilings

* reduced rendering distance of external building lighting

* increased rendering distance of internal building lighting

+ ability to disable reflected planet light

* removed unused content

* fps limitation on first game launch

* fixed resource consumption by idle clone production machine

* fixed resource consumption during robot production

* fixed rotation of orbital station sections

* robot and clone production speed reduced by 5 times

! optimized recalculation of energy consumption in the colony

! optimized creation of staff icons

* fixed crash when room was destroyed

+ show error codes when loading mods in Steamworks

! optimized recruitment dialog

* increased text brightness in interface

* changed design of tooltips

* staff skills during recruitment and assignment have been moved to tooltip for their specialty

* leadership is displayed in staff personality traits

! optimized staff arrival

! optimized meteor shower

! optimized destruction of buildings

! optimized the personnel assignment dialog in the colony

* fixed automatic power on at the orbital station

* fixed the model of one of the high-tech machines

* tooltips scale with the interface

* dialog boxes scale with the interface

* reworked dialog controls

* changed the design of dialogs

! added a game menu (accessible by pressing Esc)

- removed the thumbnail binding to some planets of the solar system

* optimized the main menu

+ the list of saved games moved from the main menu to a separate dialog

* fixed visiting the shower and toilet by unassigned personnel

! saved games, settings and crash information moved from the Steam directory to the C:\\Users\\{name}\\AppData\\Local\\solar\\Saved folder

* game settings moved from the View panel to the 'Game Settings' dialog

* updated the graphics settings dialog

! 'Darkness and Bloom' setting instead of night brightness. Bloom can now be completely disabled

+ added 'Realistic Bloom' setting

* simpler Bloom method is used by default

! added DLSS support

* fixed placement of interior walls in the colony

! reassign keys in the control settings dialog

* camera settings moved to control settings

* object rotation is now by default by Ctrl+mouse wheel

* cutting buildings is now by default by Shift+mouse wheel

* fixed visibility of doors when cutting buildings

! added support for Steam cloud saves

! added planet indicators at the bottom of the screen

* updated planet icons

* fixed indication of insufficient resources for dismantled equipment

! added panel of the selected planet

! added panel of the selected asteroid belt

* fixed animation of the device for treating space sickness

! added indicator with company name, money, time and time management

* reworked tutorial panel

* reworked modification panel

+ API: Event::isWarning()

- API: Event::getColor()

* reworked notification dialog

+ added blinking indicator for unread notifications

* updated nations dialog

! colony indicator buttons at the top of the screen

! pop-up panel for quick access to any colony at the top of the screen

* fixed availability of robot production line

* fixed blocking of doors after construction

+ added event when hiring staff

* constant highlighting of the selected station in the form of a solar system

! new staff panel on the left of the screen

+ filter by character name added to the dialogue for assigning staff to the colony

+ filter by character name added to the dialogue for transferring staff from the colony

* the power of meteor showers depends only on the number of room blocks in the colony

+ API: Game.roomsBlocksCount()

! new staff panel on the left of the screen

* fixed updating the list of staff for hiring

! new 'Weather and resources' panel on the right side of the screen

! new 'Temperature' panel on the right side of the screen

! new 'Logistics' panel on the right side of the screen

* 'clear trash' button and the purchase dialog moved to the logistics panel

! new 'Warehouse' panel on the right of the screen

! new 'Energy' panel on the right of the screen

! new 'Current Repairs' panel on the right of the screen

! new 'Research' panel on the right of the screen

! new 'Staff Movement' panel on the right of the screen

! new 'Buildings' panel on the right of the screen

* renaming buildings via the 'Buildings' panel

* focus on the selected character

! new room panel on the right of the screen

! new ship panel on the right of the screen

* added buttons to go to and leave the colony on the right of the screen

! added hotkeys for showing panels

+ added a hotkey for sorting through personnel in the colony

+ added information about the temperature on the flight path to the spaceship panel

+ a pop-up list of destinations has been added to the spaceship panel

! new construction panel at the bottom of the screen

! separate tool for dismantling stairs

* separate tool for dismantling doors

* separate tool for dismantling interfloor ceilings

! separate tool for fast dismantling of objects

+ API: ::addDoor2()

! updated research dialog

+ added information about the amount of resources in the colony warehouse to the resource purchase dialog

* 'Continue game' button in the main menu has been renamed to 'Saved games'

+ added 'Continue last saved game' button to the main menu

+ added game search by name to the 'Saved games' dialog

* updated logistic tasks dialog

* double skill indicator, displaying both the current skill level and without taking into account fatigue/wear

+ added parameters to the game settings - pause during an event and during an important event

+ added 'Interface sensitivity' parameter to the game settings

+ added 'Bind camera to dissection level' parameter to the control settings

+ added 'Transparent floors above dissection level' parameter to the game settings

+ added assigned personnel buttons to the street equipment panel

+ added a tooltip with equipment description to the equipment panel

+ added a tooltip with block description to the orbital station block panel

! crop ripening indicator added to the garden bed panel

- full-screen mode switching disabled by F11

+ 'Mouse capture' setting added

- 'Mouse rotation at screen edges' setting removed

- salaries for tourists and patients under contract are not shown

* tourists and patients under contract are shown their rating corresponding to the required comfort

* separate scrolling in the warehouse parameters dialog

* do not offer to re-bind the colony to the contract (the choice is reset in the contract panel)

+ information about the comfort of the rooms to which the colonist is assigned has been added to the tooltip for the colonist's comfort

* an error message is displayed when installing a different type of engine on a spaceship

+ check for 3D API support by the video adapter in the graphics settings

+ 'colored circles around colonists' parameter has been added to the game settings

+ the amount of resources in the warehouse is displayed in the warehouse parameters

+ a warning about reaching the resource production/consumption limit by equipment is displayed in the warehouse parameters

+ in the information about the colony's mineral resources, numerical values have been added

+ the colony's sky displays distances and directions to the planets and satellites of the solar system

* warehouse restrictions for the oxygen regenerator

* increased icon resolution

+ the possibility of early repayment of loans

* fixed the consolidation of loans after the unification of earthly nations

* fixed resource production with equipment turned off when the player is outside the colony

* fixed the work of personnel in disabled rooms when the player is outside the colony

* fixed contracts that do not affect the attitude of nations

+ API: BaseColony::setAllowTourists()

* after accepting all tourists under a contract for a tourist colony, the expected number of tourists is reset

+ 2 times more patients can be assigned to researched equipment in the hospital

- it is prohibited to accept tourists at orbital stations

* fixed scheduling the switching on and off of equipment when using energy by construction and cargo bots

* fixed the effect of the type of building blocks on the operation of infrared coolers

* display of resource production by equipment per day, not per hour

* saved games are sorted in chronological order

* icons in the tooltip and game resources are replaced with text names of the equipment on which the resource is produced

* the growth rate of colonists' skills is reduced by 35%

* the speed of antimatter extraction is reduced by 5 times

* the reward for completing contracts is reduced by 20%

* the incidence of infections is increased by 16%

* the speed of research is reduced by 43%

* the wear and tear of equipment and premises is reduced by 2 times

* the cost of current repairs is increased by 2 times

* the reward for contracts for the founding of a spaceport is reduced by 22%

* the reward for contracts for a scientific colony is reduced by 13%

* the reward for contracts for treating patients is reduced by 8%

* the reward for the mining colony contracts by 8%

* Industrial colony contract rewards reduced by 8%

* Farming colony contract rewards reduced by 8%

* Master difficulty contract requirements reduced by 40%

* Master difficulty contract rewards reduced by 5%

* Beginner difficulty contract rewards increased by 30%

* Venus atmospheric transparency reduced to 3%, Mars to 80%, and Titan to 10%

* Colony solar panel energy output increased by 20%

! Energy import and export on planets with an atmosphere is now allowed. Part of the energy is lost proportionally to the opacity of the atmosphere

* throwing out seeds, ornamental plants, grown organs and medicinal herbs creates biological waste of the same mass

* the ambient temperature of newly built blocks of premises instead of a comfortable +20

+ notification that a meteor shower will soon be in the colony

! the red indicator about the need for current repairs is shown only for equipment whose durability is 2 times less than the established repair threshold

* equipment with red indicators is repaired first

+ the 'Camera binding' parameter for the view from the solar system has been added to the game settings

! the in-game tutorial has been updated