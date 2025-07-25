[Neuroforge Changes]Click here for blog post.
- Uncommon quality and up now can have 8 mods. Junk and Common are limited to 3 mods.
- Mods power scale on quality with Rare quality being the previous baseline.
- Consuming an item to Neuroforge on a Legendary or an Exalted item gives bonus rolls to that item rather than compound rolls.
- Made it so the left and right choices in the Neuroforge will be different category types and no longer will provide duplicate choices.
- Super Conducting mod renamed to Superconducting.
[Anatolia Changes]Click here for blog post.
[Red Rogue Changes]
- All of The Fighting Pits missions now lead to separate instances.
- Carmine Cutter has had the following changes:
- Minions can no longer spawn with modifications on their items.
- Carmine's Confounder has been changed to Carmine's Prototype Confounder, which has a much less debilitating debuff effect on the shockwave.
- Scarra the Crimson has had the following changes:
- Boss now has ~40% less shields.
- Minions no longer spawn with augmenters or modifications, their damage has been increased to compensate.
- Boss has had her own version of a bullet spray added to her super rotation.
- Scarra's drones last 10x as long and are 60% less resistant to damage.
- Scarra and Carmine no longer drop uncommon items when killed, they now drop Obscure Doubloons.
- Blueprints from Scarra the Crimson and Carmine Cutter have had their Obscure Doubloon requirements reduced to 1/10 their values.
[Client/UI Changes]
- The Cybernetic Zebucart can now use the Steam Zebucart and Steam Zebucart Mark 2 skins.
- Empyrean Total Eclipse now uses Grand Empyrean Eclipse bosses' model with extra spikes.
- Easter and Halloween Rats will now wiggle around like normal Space Rats.
- EarthForce Space layer has been renamed to Earthforce Space.
- Added new Content Guide entries related to Player Station building:
- Building: Station Management Skill
- Building: Station Deployment and Solarbody Scanning
- Building: Feeding Workers
- Building: Trade Skills
- Building: Extraction and Industry
- Building: Mining Bots and Asteroids
- Building: Upgrading and Demolishing Stations
- Building: Permanent Drones
- Building: Planetary Colonies
- Building: Skill Training
- Building: Team HQ and Outposts
- Building: Wild Space Ownership
[Class Changes]
- Adjusted various skill spacing, spelling and description issues.
[Item Changes]
- Removed Trepidation Frigate Reformation Blueprint exchange.
- Honey Badger Drone Blueprint no longer costs Adamanturized Rage Augmenter and reduced Prawn Pieces from 32 to 16, Zebra Armada Crests reduced from 25 to 12.
- Hybrid Kidd Drone Blueprint and Mad Kidd Drone Blueprint had Prawn Pieces reduced from 24 to 16, Zebra Armada Crests reduced from 25 to 12.
- Heavy Kidd Drone Blueprint had Prawn Pieces increased from 5 to 16, Towels increased from 1 to 3, and added a cost of 12 Zebra Armada Crests .
- Honey Badger Incinerator was improperly set to T22 on a Honey Badger Drone that was T21. The weapon stats have been lowered accordingly.
- Fixed the quality of the Mercury cloaks to Exotic and increased the -Weight augmod slightly to make them attractive upgrades.
- Removed UrQa tag from Apollo Augmenter.
- Fixed the quality of the Singular Jupiter Thruster from Rare to Exotic.
- Junkyard Neurotweaks are no longer neurobound. Will only affect new purchases.
- Fixed tech level of Junkyard Light Feet Pill from 10 to 5.
- Removed Fertile from most of the Subspace parasites.
- Small Warp Beacon has been given a stronger shield and a new shield capacitor to increase its survivability.
- Removed repeatable Transwarp Device missions from Beta Antares and put them for sale in the trade bay. The initial missions for half-priced Transwarp Devices are still available.
- Fixed Bule Abadi Spectre X's inbuilt Bule Systems Jammer: updated its weapon debuffs and visuals including new victim injection visual.
- Removed Advanced HQ Defense Field from the Advanced Demented Team HQ and Advanced Adamantium Team HQ, as the buffs they provided were already present on the improved field generators found on these station kits.
- Removed Royal Rat Gland commodity, obtained from Halloween Plaguespace. They are no longer needed to access Broodmother's Lair.
[Mission Changes]
- Reduced the cost of DWO Drone Research mission from 3 Gigantic Halved Antimatter to 1.
- The mission "Shipment of Armageddon Laser+" now gives experience like all other trader missions.
- Improved summaries on the Making Improvements mission chain in Beta Antares, including informing of the Danger Factor roaming range for Earthforce patrol ships.
- Blue Empire missions requiring various essences will now also require a radiation kill and capture on the relevant targets. This should help make it more obvious that one of the objectives isn't simply to capture but also turn in a special commodity from the captured ship.
[Universe Changes]
- Nullifier Shield is now locked in position in front of Matriarch Aurora.
- Gurujana Ekam's three minions (Hantr, Raurava, and Zarkara) will now properly fight and can be killed. They will now despawn after several minutes of inactivity. They will now have spawn and despawn visual/audio effects. As before, they cannot drop their respective augmenters. The augmenters only drop from the Equipment 22 fight against Zarkara Adhara in the Bila Dvarata rift.
- Reduced the number of fighters roaming EarthForce capital ships, Massifs and Hives can launch down 2-4 and adjusted ship stats.
- Changed the drops of Perilium in Empyrean bosses to Perilium Pieces.
- Dark Diablo's Gremmer Minion's weapon now has a special visual with increased range and reduced rate of fire.
- The Captive Green Battleship and Captive Wattage in Arena 1 of Olympus should now focus on attacking each other instead of Ares Spectators.
- The wreckages in Zeus's area of Olympus have had their visuals and sizes updated to conform to their modern values.
- The Alien Defense Alliance team will now use the Earthforce flag.
- Roaming and boss Aveksaka teams will all use the correct flag now.
- Roaming Kalthi teams will use the correct flag now.
- Roaming Olympus teams will use the correct flag now.
- Bonnet Bulk Traders can no longer drop Blue Interceptor Augmenters. They will now spawn with a random augmenter in place of it.
- Added player presence check to Samgrahaka Saahistha minibosses in the Subspace boss rifts. This will prevent them from deploying drones prior to the player's arrival to that part of the rift.
- The following changes were made to Mother:
- Mother's projectile weaponry is now much more visible.
- Mother's aura will no longer disable possession's engines. They will now receive a -90% Thrust penalty instead. Main ships continue to have engines disabled.
- Mother's room now has a friction cloud, which will strongly push things back towards the center.
- Added Amethyst Panel and Pyrite Panel to drop from Purple/Orange Emperor in Prism Empires.
- Remove inbuilts from the Imperiled Scutelogica to prevent it spaming its All Hands on Deck superitem in Paxian Stronghold and annoy players with the Hyper Beam Charge sound it makes.
- Omega Platform and Super Omega Platform AI have had their station radiation fields removed. This will fix their energy issues as well.
- Super Omega Battlestation, Loyal Hive, Branding Claw, and Undomesticated Sahvitra have had their station radiation fields removed. Kalthi Depths DG Bosses with station radiation fields will still have them.
- Significantly increased the trigger radius of the Paxian Expedition spawner in Prism.
- The Bhisaj Sahistha in Vihara Sas (Shielding 22 miniboss) will no longer repeat shield remodulation damage types, until all three available damage types have been picked once and has galaxy chat shouts for when its shield remodulation occurs, similar to Vaidya (Shielding 22 boss).
- Janayitri Sahistha (Piloting 22) will only become killable after Janayitri Antu Catur is killed, now requiring all four to be destroyed.
- Changed Angre and Gonzales shouts for too many players to be every 10 minutes instead of every 1 minute.
- Subspace boss rifts will now be owned by the relevant Aveksaka teams.
[Next Universe Changes]
- Transwarp Beacon in Kumari is now teamless (hopefully to address missing on transwarp menu bug) and doubled its size.
- The Jungle boss rifts now have standard rift visuals in place of their old wormhole visuals.
- Jungle wormholes have had their sizes increased to match typical wormholes.
- Wolf 359 is now properly owned by Earthforce.
- Added spawn/despawn effects to various AI throughout the game.
- Removed target name from Barbe Bleu's shout on fight start. This was causing the shout to become blank.
- Lowered the suns throughout Prism Empires, to prevent ships from flying underneath them.
- Changed suns in Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity from M class to be K class to improve player vision in these areas.
- Holiday Hub's wormholes will now use typical names, including a fixed name for Easter Warren.
- Moved Mega Moe item exchanges from The Junkyard to Graveyard.
- Nexus AI Stations have had their vending lists fixed, offering a wide selection of ships and equipment once more.
- Plasma Vents weapon now available for purchase throughout Nexus.
- Flamlite added to Arctia AI Station.
- Fixed Swirlation item exchange in Lyceum to no longer require itself and the materials required on the blueprint.
- Removed Plasma Capacitor mission item drops from Arctia and Vulcan AI, used for an Engineer mission and intended only to drop from Blue Pirates.
- The ambush spawners used during the Siege of Mzungu Angani mission have had their trigger distance increased greatly.
- The ambush spawners used during the Siege of Mzungu Angani will now announce their spawn in Galaxy chat in addition to Event chat.
- The 'Giant Asteroid!' mission's repeatable version now requires the original mission to be completed before becoming accessible.
- The 'Vazaha Defense' mission changed from 4 to 3 Iq' UrQa Guard kills to complete.
- Increased shields on the Earthforce capital ship roamers, minus the Interdiction Frigate which will receive a reduction.
[Server Changes]
- Tractoring hate is now based off the power of the tractor instead of being always a flat 25 hate.
- Trade bots can no longer use galaxy scanners.
- Added a check that prevents skills from passing on to Fighters/Missiles launched from Stations.
- End of the Universe event now correctly delays the ownership buffer and extraction modifiers until one week is left
[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed a crash when using an item while a ship isn't in a galaxy.
- Dark Kobaldstein's mechanics have been fixed. He will now properly cycle through different attack modes with associated shouts and actions.
- The Alien Defense Alliance has sourced new bomb triggers for the Paxian Bombs used against Janayitriadhara (Tractoring 22). They will now detonate properly as before.
- Fixed broken Fallen Mine spawner in Fallen Minelayer fight in Ruined Sanctuary.
- Removed target name from Earthforce Captive from Infernal Tempest' Infernal Confinement shout upon being attacked. This was causing the shout to become blank.