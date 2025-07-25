Hello everyone,

This is Noel from Muna Games Studio.

There were several bugs that we fixed this time.

Major bugs:

- A bug where you couldn't get the normal ending scene

- A bug in the garden puzzle where you couldn't pick up Abby on your second garden mistake

- A bug where collisions stopped working after your second garden mistake

Minor bug:

- A bug where the flower event blocked your way from moving on the left side of the garden.

I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience my mistakes have caused in playing the game. I really hope it didn't taint your gaming experience that much. I am still learning how to develop efficiently and properly.

Happy gaming,

Muna Games Studio.