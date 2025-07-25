 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19355878
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

This is Noel from Muna Games Studio.

There were several bugs that we fixed this time.

Major bugs:

- A bug where you couldn't get the normal ending scene

- A bug in the garden puzzle where you couldn't pick up Abby on your second garden mistake

- A bug where collisions stopped working after your second garden mistake

Minor bug:

- A bug where the flower event blocked your way from moving on the left side of the garden.

I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience my mistakes have caused in playing the game. I really hope it didn't taint your gaming experience that much. I am still learning how to develop efficiently and properly.

Happy gaming,

Muna Games Studio.

