Hello everyone,
This is Noel from Muna Games Studio.
There were several bugs that we fixed this time.
Major bugs:
- A bug where you couldn't get the normal ending scene
- A bug in the garden puzzle where you couldn't pick up Abby on your second garden mistake
- A bug where collisions stopped working after your second garden mistake
Minor bug:
- A bug where the flower event blocked your way from moving on the left side of the garden.
I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience my mistakes have caused in playing the game. I really hope it didn't taint your gaming experience that much. I am still learning how to develop efficiently and properly.
Happy gaming,
Muna Games Studio.
Changed files in this update