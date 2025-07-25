- Fixed an issue where you could not obtain key items in certain situations, making normal game progress impossible. For those who experienced this issue, please make sure to select 'New Game' (covered by flowers) instead of 'Continue' or 'Select Chapter' when returning to the main screen after obtaining the 'Chat' button.
- In order to completely resolve the issue above, we have disabled the Steam Cloud function.
Day One Hotfix
