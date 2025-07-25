 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19355768 Edited 25 July 2025 – 09:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where you could not obtain key items in certain situations, making normal game progress impossible. For those who experienced this issue, please make sure to select 'New Game' (covered by flowers) instead of 'Continue' or 'Select Chapter' when returning to the main screen after obtaining the 'Chat' button.
  • In order to completely resolve the issue above, we have disabled the Steam Cloud function.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2482921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link