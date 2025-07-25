Dear players, I'm excited to announce a significant update to my game along with a price reduction to make the experience accessible to a wider audience!

NEW LOWER PRICE! The game is now available at €2.99 / $2.99 / £2.49 (previously €4.99 / $4.99 / £4.29)

WHAT'S NEW IN THIS UPDATE:

🔥 Tower Defense Mode Unleashed

Defend or die! A massive new Tower Defense mode has arrived.

Deploy powerful towers across strategic battlefields as waves of increasingly dangerous enemies assault your base. Master the perfect defense with four unique tower types, each with devastating special abilities.

Unlock permanent upgrades through our all-new Skill Tree system, allowing you to customize your defensive strategy to match your playstyle. Construct towers with resources earned from defeating enemies, but spend wisely, your survival depends on it!

This is just the beginning. Prepare for the onslaught!

New Features:

Added explosive skulls to all stages, these hazards activate when players get close, flashing briefly before exploding and dealing damage to everything in range.

Performance optimization:

slightly improved frame rate in all stages.

Bug fixes:

Fixed an issue where, in some cases, the side buttons of the main menu did not complete their animation and remained off-screen.

Fixed minor graphical issues in the main menu.

Fixed a crash that occurred at certain points during the fight with the final boss of stage 4.

Fixed some minor issues that prevented proper on-screen object scaling at lower resolutions.

Fixed an issue with the delete save button not clicking properly with the mouse.

Balancing:

Balanced some enemies in stages 2,3 and 4.

💝 SPECIAL THANKS TO EARLY SUPPORTERS For everyone who purchased the game at its original price, I've included a special in-game reward as a token of my appreciation for your early support. You'll receive this bonus automatically the next time you launch the game!

Thank you for your continued support!

Lunarhellgames

Note: If you purchased the game within the last two weeks and would like to take advantage of the new price, remember that Steam allows you to request a refund and repurchase at the new price. However, I hope you'll consider the special reward I've added for early supporters!