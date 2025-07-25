1: New NPC property refresh rules have been added. NPCs will now obtain a certain amount of resources/copper coins every 3 days based on their identity and strength level. For example, miners will obtain ore, and woodcutters will obtain various logging products. The properties of these NPCs are relatively constant, and the resources obtained will decrease once they exceed a certain amount. We will continue to adjust NPC property functionality based on feedback in future updates. We will also continue to refine and optimise NPC-player interaction mechanics in future updates.

2: Added new events

3: Fixed issues causing lag and typos

4: Fixed an issue where players could not normally interact with elders in the small world under specific conditions





