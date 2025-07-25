🎂 DEPO Massive Update – Anniversary & Bounce Mode
💜 A huge thank you to everyone who has enjoyed and supported DEPO so far. I appreciate your interest in the game and love every fanart you’ve created. You are an amazing community and as a token of gratitude, I’ve spent the last few months preparing an incredible update. I hope you enjoy it!
Celebrate DEPO’s anniversary with a colossal update full of new features, improvements, content, and exclusive events!
🔥 Main Highlights
☄️ New Mode: Bouncy Mode (Wall jumps!)
Rediscover all Story Mode levels with a brand-new mechanic!
Bounce endlessly off walls with this new mechanic, it won’t be easy.
All Story Mode levels have been redone and adapted to this mode!
Earn a ⭐ upon completion.
This mode has its own online time-attack leaderboard! (Podium on Fitxel Zone)
🎉 Special Birthday Events!
🎈 Balloon Contest
Catch balloons in levels alongside other players and earn exclusive skins.
Event Prizes:
🥇 1st Place → 250,000 Cokkoins + exclusive skin
🥈 2nd Place → 100,000 Cokkoins + exclusive skin
🥉 3rd Place → 50,000 Cokkoins + exclusive skin
🏅 TOP 4‑25 → 25,000 Cokkoins
🎖️ TOP 26‑50 → 15,000 Cokkoins
🏆 Leaderboard visible in the Cokko shop.
🎨 Fanart Contest
Snakby’s Art Gallery has just opened a brand new wing, what better time to celebrate with a fanart contest? Share your fan creations in the #Fanarts section on DEPO’s official Discord server:
(https://discord.gg/5H7uPAK) or in the Steam artwork section.
The theme doesn’t have to be just about the anniversary, get creative!
🏆 Contest prizes:
🥇 1st Place → 250,000 Cokkoins + exclusive skin
🥈 2nd Place → 100,000 Cokkoins + exclusive skin
🥉 3rd Place → 50,000 Cokkoins + exclusive skin
All fanarts, winners or not, will be featured in Snakby’s in-game art gallery!
🌠 Speedrun Contest on Bouncy mode
The new Bouncy Mode has its own online time-attack leaderboard! Ready to master every stage and climb the charts?
The top 3 players on the Fitxel Zone podium (within Bounces Mode) will be declared the winners.
🏆 Contest prizes:
🥇 1st Place → 250,000 Cokkoins + exclusive skin
🥈 2nd Place → 100,000 Cokkoins + exclusive skin
🥉 3rd Place → 50,000 Cokkoins + exclusive skin
📅 All contests start date: July 25, 2025
⏳ All contests end Date: September 1, 2025
👕 New Skins & Content!
🧍♂️ 9 new online skins (available via the event or Regurgitator.)
😂 16 new emojis in the shop. (Get their Rare and Very Rare versions from the Regurgitator.)
🎶 18 new songs in the soundtrack and level editor (thanks to I Will Pee Your Pants!).
Soundtrack updated on Steam! You can also listen to all the songs here:
🌍 International Expansion!
🇧🇷 New language added: Brazilian Portuguese! (Obrigado, Pedro Picanha!)
🛠️ Level Editor – More Tools!
⚡ Speed Modifier: Increase or decrease player speed by 25%.
🧱 Bounce Activator: Triggers bounce mode when touched. Create levels using this new mechanic!
🎨 Material Selection Palette: Paint objects and NPCs much faster!
💬 Improved Online Chat
⌨️ Type messages quickly online with a new shortcut: press Enter or Y (XBOX).
🎮 Now you can type using the virtual keyboard with a controller, including emojis and Russian characters.
💎 New Rewards & Improvements
💰 Golden Chests: 10% chance to appear, reward 10,000 Cokkoins!
🔊 Chests now have 3D sound and particles to help you find them.
🤮 Improved Regurgitator: Only needs 5 items to work now.
🖼️ Museum, Art Gallery & Fanarts
🖌️ New fanarts added to the art gallery. (Almost 300 fanarts already 😱)
🏛️ Expanded art gallery: new pavilion! Share your fanarts on the DEPO Discord server and they’ll be featured in the new gallery section.
🎧 Museum speaker updated with new tracks.
👁️ Details and Some Secrets...
📺 TV added with the in-game speedrun world record in Fitxel Zone.
📞 Guiliam and Meyers now use phones when calling.
💬 If you talk to Bill within the first minute of gameplay, he’ll have a special dialogue.
🥚 There’s a DEP reference hidden in the construction zone.
👁️ The eye on the island now always watches the player.
🌟 A help message appears in the Fitxel Zone if you fall after touching the Save Zone.
😒 If you make too many calls in the same level, they might get tired of you.
💩 Flies now buzz around the poop skin.
🌼 Billy Jr.'s grave has flowers.
😢 SAManta has new animations, improved movement and… now cries when you talk to her dressed as Sam.
🎶 Secret added to the old dark commercial zone: a familiar melody plays…
👑 Crown skins now have metallic material.
🎵 Music now cuts off when the light goes out in Incessant Short Circuit.
🌟 Dynamic wallpapers appear at game launch depending on the current event.
👀 Other secrets and easter eggs...
🐛 General Improvements & Bug Fixes
🎮 Steam Deck compatibility verification in progress.
💯 100% Speedrun improvement: You no longer need to replay levels to complete the time challenge! Now the invisible timer starts right when the level begins, even on your first playthrough (even if the official timer isn't unlocked yet). This change only affects 100% speedruns and will not count for online records to avoid any issues.
📦 The total item count in the inventory now updates correctly after acquiring new items.
🎭 The Regurgitator can now spit out the new anniversary event skins.
🥋 Online outfits fit better on NPCs in the level editor.
👑 Crown skins now use metallic materials, making those 3 unique skins even more special.
🚪 Reworked the access area to SAMson to make it visually more consistent.
🛡️ SAMus should no longer be able to kill you if you’ve already touched him.
🎅 Christmas hat can now be obtained on both December 24th and 25th. (Previously only available on the 25th)
🧾 Ladder activation cheat modified so it doesn’t interfere with other cheats.
💧 The ladder now disappears when touching glitches, water, or similar elements.
🏆 If you reach the top of Lucy’s challenge in Effects mode, you now get the achievement for completing it without cheats. This allows 100% completion in this mode.
🌑 In Dark World, impossible achievements can now be unlocked in Mirror and Hardcore modes.
🔁 In Random mode, even after unlocking double/triple jump, single-jump levels can still appear.
🌅 Day/night cycle can now be activated in Escape mode.
🌫️ Improved visibility in two levels in Escape mode where it was almost impossible to see.
🌀 The portal at the base of the DPs now displays correctly in Mirror mode.
🎬 Secret ending cutscenes now display correctly in Mirror mode.
📊 Online panel now flips in Mirror mode and renders the character properly.
🖥️ Edacra’s computer now works in Mirror mode.
🧱 Fixed an area underground where a chest could appear inside a wall.
🔤 No more issues displaying letters in some languages in the main menu.
🖱️ You can now scroll the online inventory menus by dragging on items with the mouse – way faster and more convenient.
📜 Vertical scroll menus (PixelDeck and online inventory) now only allow mouse scrolling if there's enough content to scroll.
🚫 You can no longer phase through jump pads using the missile.
🔭 If you have the online popup open and the day/night cycle changes, binoculars are disabled.
🧩 Secret puzzles are now playable in save slots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9.
🕳️ Online achievements no longer appear in Dark World if you're in Random mode.
🎙️ SAMsara’s voice is now correctly placed in Dark World and only activates when nearby.
📥 PixelDeck now closes when entering other online panel menus. (It staying open was annoying and not very useful.)
🎮 Fixed an issue showing PC keys when using a controller.
📝 Fixed text errors in Steam Workshop level selection.
💬 Fixed bug where "Write/Delete" would flash briefly when switching to friend messages in PixelDeck.
🗑️ Fixed visual issue with Delete button in French in PixelDeck.
🧍♀️ Online players no longer appear in the wrong position in a level until they move.
💰 You can now redeem Cokkoins using the emoji without issues.
🖌️ It’s now possible to draw the Death Pixels logo in all save slots.
💸 Fixed issue with negative Cokkoins.
👺 Fixed bug that prevented unlocking the white mask achievement in save slots other than the first one.
🚤 If you're in the boat and get hit by a fan, you’ll no longer be ejected.
📓 Shike’s notebook drawings now look much better.
📞 Meyers' call no longer repeats every time in Shike’s garden – it only appears the first time.
🕹️ Arcade level no longer has glitch effects – they were too distracting.
🎯 Bounce mode in the arcade level now adapts to each difficulty level so it's completable.
📲 Fixed bug involving calls and the online panel.
🌐 Some fonts in Russian, Chinese, and Japanese now display properly in places like online alerts.
🔉 If you use up double jump and jump from a wall, the rebound sound no longer plays twice.
🚫 No more bouncing off ceilings.
🧱 Fixed wall bounce issues when not right against the wall.
🔁 On respawn, you no longer retain bounce momentum.
🧠 Improved bounce detection.
🥚 You can’t play the egg-finding minigame in bounce mode.
💬 When using the online chat shortcut, the online shop is now disabled.
🦵 Jumper strength reduced in central server and fences added where needed in bounce mode.
⏱️ Timings for shrink platforms adjusted in bounce mode levels.
🎨 Improved performance in the art gallery. Adding new fanarts no longer affects performance, as the gallery is now split into two separate pavilions.
📋 Fixed old problem that was supposed to be fixed with texts in the level editor.
🔦 Flashlight now works fine in Cachefalls when it's night in real life.
AND MUCH MORE! Update now available for free on Steam.
💬 Join the official DEPO Discord to share your fanarts and participate in future events.
DEPO Server: https://discord.gg/5H7uPAK
Hope you enjoy the update 💜
- Guiliam
Changed files in this update