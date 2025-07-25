🎂 DEPO Massive Update – Anniversary & Bounce Mode

💜 A huge thank you to everyone who has enjoyed and supported DEPO so far. I appreciate your interest in the game and love every fanart you’ve created. You are an amazing community and as a token of gratitude, I’ve spent the last few months preparing an incredible update. I hope you enjoy it!

Celebrate DEPO’s anniversary with a colossal update full of new features, improvements, content, and exclusive events!

🔥 Main Highlights

☄️ New Mode: Bouncy Mode (Wall jumps!)

Rediscover all Story Mode levels with a brand-new mechanic!

Bounce endlessly off walls with this new mechanic, it won’t be easy.

All Story Mode levels have been redone and adapted to this mode!

Earn a ⭐ upon completion.

This mode has its own online time-attack leaderboard! (Podium on Fitxel Zone)

🎉 Special Birthday Events!

🎈 Balloon Contest

Catch balloons in levels alongside other players and earn exclusive skins.

Event Prizes:

🥇 1st Place → 250,000 Cokkoins + exclusive skin

🥈 2nd Place → 100,000 Cokkoins + exclusive skin

🥉 3rd Place → 50,000 Cokkoins + exclusive skin

🏅 TOP 4‑25 → 25,000 Cokkoins

🎖️ TOP 26‑50 → 15,000 Cokkoins

🏆 Leaderboard visible in the Cokko shop.

🎨 Fanart Contest

Snakby’s Art Gallery has just opened a brand new wing, what better time to celebrate with a fanart contest? Share your fan creations in the #Fanarts section on DEPO’s official Discord server:

(https://discord.gg/5H7uPAK) or in the Steam artwork section.

The theme doesn’t have to be just about the anniversary, get creative!

🏆 Contest prizes:

🥇 1st Place → 250,000 Cokkoins + exclusive skin

🥈 2nd Place → 100,000 Cokkoins + exclusive skin

🥉 3rd Place → 50,000 Cokkoins + exclusive skin

All fanarts, winners or not, will be featured in Snakby’s in-game art gallery!

🌠 Speedrun Contest on Bouncy mode

The new Bouncy Mode has its own online time-attack leaderboard! Ready to master every stage and climb the charts?

The top 3 players on the Fitxel Zone podium (within Bounces Mode) will be declared the winners.

🏆 Contest prizes:

🥇 1st Place → 250,000 Cokkoins + exclusive skin

🥈 2nd Place → 100,000 Cokkoins + exclusive skin

🥉 3rd Place → 50,000 Cokkoins + exclusive skin

📅 All contests start date: July 25, 2025

⏳ All contests end Date: September 1, 2025

👕 New Skins & Content!

🧍‍♂️ 9 new online skins (available via the event or Regurgitator.)

😂 16 new emojis in the shop. (Get their Rare and Very Rare versions from the Regurgitator.)

🎶 18 new songs in the soundtrack and level editor (thanks to I Will Pee Your Pants!). Soundtrack updated on Steam! You can also listen to all the songs here:

🌍 International Expansion!

🇧🇷 New language added: Brazilian Portuguese! (Obrigado, Pedro Picanha!)

🛠️ Level Editor – More Tools!

⚡ Speed Modifier : Increase or decrease player speed by 25%.

🧱 Bounce Activator : Triggers bounce mode when touched. Create levels using this new mechanic!

🎨 Material Selection Palette: Paint objects and NPCs much faster!

💬 Improved Online Chat

⌨️ Type messages quickly online with a new shortcut: press Enter or Y (XBOX) .

🎮 Now you can type using the virtual keyboard with a controller, including emojis and Russian characters.

💎 New Rewards & Improvements

💰 Golden Chests : 10% chance to appear, reward 10,000 Cokkoins!

🔊 Chests now have 3D sound and particles to help you find them.

🤮 Improved Regurgitator: Only needs 5 items to work now.

🖼️ Museum, Art Gallery & Fanarts

🖌️ New fanarts added to the art gallery. (Almost 300 fanarts already 😱)

🏛️ Expanded art gallery : new pavilion! Share your fanarts on the DEPO Discord server and they’ll be featured in the new gallery section.

🎧 Museum speaker updated with new tracks.

👁️ Details and Some Secrets...

📺 TV added with the in-game speedrun world record in Fitxel Zone.

📞 Guiliam and Meyers now use phones when calling .

💬 If you talk to Bill within the first minute of gameplay, he’ll have a special dialogue .

🥚 There’s a DEP reference hidden in the construction zone.

👁️ The eye on the island now always watches the player.

🌟 A help message appears in the Fitxel Zone if you fall after touching the Save Zone.

😒 If you make too many calls in the same level, they might get tired of you.

💩 Flies now buzz around the poop skin.

🌼 Billy Jr.'s grave has flowers.

😢 SAManta has new animations, improved movement and… now cries when you talk to her dressed as Sam.

🎶 Secret added to the old dark commercial zone: a familiar melody plays…

👑 Crown skins now have metallic material .

🎵 Music now cuts off when the light goes out in Incessant Short Circuit .

🌟 Dynamic wallpapers appear at game launch depending on the current event.

👀 Other secrets and easter eggs...

🐛 General Improvements & Bug Fixes

🎮 Steam Deck compatibility verification in progress.

💯 100% Speedrun improvement: You no longer need to replay levels to complete the time challenge! Now the invisible timer starts right when the level begins , even on your first playthrough (even if the official timer isn't unlocked yet). This change only affects 100% speedruns and will not count for online records to avoid any issues.

📦 The total item count in the inventory now updates correctly after acquiring new items.

🎭 The Regurgitator can now spit out the new anniversary event skins.

🥋 Online outfits fit better on NPCs in the level editor.

👑 Crown skins now use metallic materials, making those 3 unique skins even more special.

🚪 Reworked the access area to SAMson to make it visually more consistent.

🛡️ SAMus should no longer be able to kill you if you’ve already touched him.

🎅 Christmas hat can now be obtained on both December 24th and 25th. (Previously only available on the 25th)

🧾 Ladder activation cheat modified so it doesn’t interfere with other cheats.

💧 The ladder now disappears when touching glitches, water, or similar elements.

🏆 If you reach the top of Lucy’s challenge in Effects mode, you now get the achievement for completing it without cheats. This allows 100% completion in this mode.

🌑 In Dark World, impossible achievements can now be unlocked in Mirror and Hardcore modes.

🔁 In Random mode, even after unlocking double/triple jump, single-jump levels can still appear.

🌅 Day/night cycle can now be activated in Escape mode.

🌫️ Improved visibility in two levels in Escape mode where it was almost impossible to see.

🌀 The portal at the base of the DPs now displays correctly in Mirror mode.

🎬 Secret ending cutscenes now display correctly in Mirror mode.

📊 Online panel now flips in Mirror mode and renders the character properly.

🖥️ Edacra’s computer now works in Mirror mode.

🧱 Fixed an area underground where a chest could appear inside a wall.

🔤 No more issues displaying letters in some languages in the main menu.

🖱️ You can now scroll the online inventory menus by dragging on items with the mouse – way faster and more convenient.

📜 Vertical scroll menus (PixelDeck and online inventory) now only allow mouse scrolling if there's enough content to scroll.

🚫 You can no longer phase through jump pads using the missile.

🔭 If you have the online popup open and the day/night cycle changes, binoculars are disabled.

🧩 Secret puzzles are now playable in save slots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9.

🕳️ Online achievements no longer appear in Dark World if you're in Random mode.

🎙️ SAMsara’s voice is now correctly placed in Dark World and only activates when nearby.

📥 PixelDeck now closes when entering other online panel menus. (It staying open was annoying and not very useful.)

🎮 Fixed an issue showing PC keys when using a controller.

📝 Fixed text errors in Steam Workshop level selection.

💬 Fixed bug where "Write/Delete" would flash briefly when switching to friend messages in PixelDeck.

🗑️ Fixed visual issue with Delete button in French in PixelDeck.

🧍‍♀️ Online players no longer appear in the wrong position in a level until they move.

💰 You can now redeem Cokkoins using the emoji without issues.

🖌️ It’s now possible to draw the Death Pixels logo in all save slots.

💸 Fixed issue with negative Cokkoins.

👺 Fixed bug that prevented unlocking the white mask achievement in save slots other than the first one.

🚤 If you're in the boat and get hit by a fan, you’ll no longer be ejected.

📓 Shike’s notebook drawings now look much better.

📞 Meyers' call no longer repeats every time in Shike’s garden – it only appears the first time.

🕹️ Arcade level no longer has glitch effects – they were too distracting.

🎯 Bounce mode in the arcade level now adapts to each difficulty level so it's completable.

📲 Fixed bug involving calls and the online panel.

🌐 Some fonts in Russian, Chinese, and Japanese now display properly in places like online alerts.

🔉 If you use up double jump and jump from a wall, the rebound sound no longer plays twice.

🚫 No more bouncing off ceilings.

🧱 Fixed wall bounce issues when not right against the wall.

🔁 On respawn, you no longer retain bounce momentum.

🧠 Improved bounce detection.

🥚 You can’t play the egg-finding minigame in bounce mode.

💬 When using the online chat shortcut, the online shop is now disabled.

🦵 Jumper strength reduced in central server and fences added where needed in bounce mode.

⏱️ Timings for shrink platforms adjusted in bounce mode levels.

🎨 Improved performance in the art gallery. Adding new fanarts no longer affects performance, as the gallery is now split into two separate pavilions.

📋 Fixed old problem that was supposed to be fixed with texts in the level editor.

🔦 Flashlight now works fine in Cachefalls when it's night in real life.

AND MUCH MORE! Update now available for free on Steam.

💬 Join the official DEPO Discord to share your fanarts and participate in future events.

DEPO Server: https://discord.gg/5H7uPAK

Hope you enjoy the update 💜

- Guiliam