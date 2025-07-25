 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19355491 Edited 25 July 2025 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello, this is GoldKids.
This is a hotfix update for several issues discovered since launch.



Gold

  • Shop Reroll Cost: 30G -> 20G
  • Shop Card Removal Cost: 80G -> 60G



Enemies

  • The attack range of the Suicide Drone has been reduced.


UI


  • The size of the interaction icon has been increased.



Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where a charging skill could be infinitely activated during a cutscene.



If you encounter any bugs, crashes, or have suggestions,
please let us know through our Discord channel. Your feedback is greatly appreciated.
Thank you!

