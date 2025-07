Shop Reroll Cost: 30G -> 20G



Shop Card Removal Cost: 80G -> 60G



The attack range of the Suicide Drone has been reduced.



The size of the interaction icon has been increased.



Fixed a bug where a charging skill could be infinitely activated during a cutscene.



Hello, this is GoldKids.This is a hotfix update for several issues discovered since launch.If you encounter any bugs, crashes, or have suggestions,please let us know through our Discord channel. Your feedback is greatly appreciated.Thank you!