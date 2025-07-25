This is a hotfix update for several issues discovered since launch.
Gold
- Shop Reroll Cost: 30G -> 20G
- Shop Card Removal Cost: 80G -> 60G
Enemies
- The attack range of the Suicide Drone has been reduced.
UI
- The size of the interaction icon has been increased.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where a charging skill could be infinitely activated during a cutscene.
If you encounter any bugs, crashes, or have suggestions,
please let us know through our Discord channel. Your feedback is greatly appreciated.
Thank you!
