We just passed a huge milestone: over 100,000 copies of Desynced sold! 🎉



This is an incredible moment for our small team, and we want to sincerely thank every single one of you for playing, sharing feedback, and being part of this journey. Every review you post helps more people discover the game on Steam and gives new players a reason to give it a try.

If you have enjoyed Desynced and have not left a review yet, we would love to hear what you think. It only takes a moment, but it truly means a lot.

We are already working hard on the next big update from our roadmap and getting closer to the 1.0 release. In the meantime, we are releasing a major set of improvements to the main version of the game. These changes were first tested in the experimental build, and we are very grateful to everyone who helped us polish them with their feedback.

We hope these changes make your experience even smoother and more enjoyable! Let us know what you think in the comments.

Here is everything included in this update:

Building Relocation

Buildings can now easily be moved to a new location. To do so, select one or more buildings, right-click on one of the selected buildings and click "Relocate". This will put the building(s) under the mouse cursor to select a new location. You can rotate placement using the R key. Once relocation is confirmed, carrier bots will carry over the packaged building along with any items it contained. All settings, links, and unit references will automatically update. If relocation is aborted (by the player or due to enemy attack), a relocation deployer is dropped on the floor, which you can use to rebuild the structure manually.

Integrated Behavior for All Units

All robot units (bots and buildings) can now load an integrated behavior without the need to equip a separate Behavior Controller. To add one, either right-click the unit or press the ≡ menu button next to the unit name, then select "Add Integrated Behavior".

Behavior Instruction Explanations

When selecting a node in the behavior editor, you can now open an explanation panel by pressing the ? button at the bottom. Most instructions now include detailed descriptions or clarifications, and some even feature a small code example that you can copy directly into your behavior.

Multiple Store Targets

The Store target is no longer limited to a single unit. When multiple targets are specified, items are delivered to all of them in the order listed, provided there is free space. For example, a production building can now distribute its output to several storage units without requiring them to be linked together. This also makes resource flow more visually understandable.

To add a Store target, click the Store register to see the list and press the + button. Right-clicking on an entry will remove it. Holding Ctrl while right-clicking on a unit will set or overwrite the Store. Holding both Ctrl and Shift while right-clicking will add the selected unit to the list of stores.

Better Transport Routes It is now possible to define multiple sources and destinations for transport routes. Initially there will only be one of each, but clicking on the Store register opens a list where additional targets can be set. Similarly clicking on the Goto register will show the list of sources of the transport route. Furthermore, idle bots assigned to a transport route will now wait next to the target if the target is full and the bot still holds items. If the bot is fully empty it will stand next to the source like it did before.

Goto Queue Improvements Just like before, having a bot selected and holding Shift while right-clicking on locations or things on the map will queue up multiple points to be visited. The list of queued points can now be manipulated by clicking the Goto register where individual entries can be removed by right-clicking them.

Custom Bot Production

When selecting a bot for production, you can now press “Edit” to customize it directly without needing to create a blueprint first.

Drag and Drop for Unit References

You can now drag units (including docked units and garages) onto registers to store a reference to them. Dragging a register onto a unit icon will also assign the reference. Dragging a register onto the unit icon above the health bar assigns the unit itself.

Context Menu for Registers

When right-clicking a register that contains a unit reference or coordinate, a new context menu allows you to select that unit, move the camera to it, or clear the value.

"Fix Item Slots" Instruction Improvements

This instruction now includes an option to only operate on item slots that are not already fixed. A detailed explanation is available in the instruction panel.

“Memory Length” Instruction

New instruction that lets you get the length of a memory array in your behavior.

Enable “Create New Behavior” from Call Node

When using the “Call” instruction, it is now possible to create a new behavior directly from the subroutine selection dropdown.

Satellite Journey Times and UI Improvements

Satellites now take time to launch and return. The satellite interface now shows full flight details, including which AMAC launched it.

Feedback Viewer

Each feedback submission now has a "View Feedback" button that lets you check its current status.

Camera Control Keybinds Camera Pitch: Page Up / Page Down Camera Reset: End Camera Rotate: Insert / Delete. All can be rebound via settings.



Store registers now support docked units and garages as destinations.

Registers in the Link Editor now show up to 5 per row for better readability.

Dragging a register onto the unit icon (above health bar) references that unit.

Idle Item Transporters will always take over orders from bots and never take over orders from other item transporters.

Improved interaction logic with right-click plus Ctrl or Shift on registers and register queues.

"Turn On" behavior instruction no longer resets a unit that is already turned on.

"Attack Move" instruction now correctly passes the number portion to the weapon's target register.

Deployers can no longer acquire damaged or infected units. The same rules now apply as with deconstruction.

Undocks units when their host component is destroyed, instead of destroying the unit.

When upgrading buildings with storage components, all items are retained instead of dropped to the ground.

Docked units are correctly re-docked after building upgrades or edits.

In System Index, selecting a unit while hovering over something in the library or behavior editor no longer causes UI bugs.

Construction and Uplink components now maintain order priority on partial deliveries.

Bot production components set to produce a blueprint now respond properly to changes made to the production register caused by register links or behavior.

AMAC upgrades now store docked satellites as packages instead of losing them.

Fixed behavior breakpoints not triggering correctly after waits or sleeps, on labels, or in for-loops.

Fixed Lua error when selecting multiple units and pressing "Stop All Behaviors" after code was edited.

Fixed crash when a manually docked unit is destroyed.

Fixed WASD scrolling not working when editing a sub-behavior.

Fixed behavior controller stopping unexpectedly caused by AMAC and Satellite PickUp or DropOff combinations.

Fixed misalignment between behavior registers and displayed values in math instructions.

Fixed control group icon to update correctly for construction sites and across unit editing/upgrading

Fixed editing blueprints with behavior controllers directly in Favorites listing behaviors from the Library instead of Favorites

Fixed item slots in the blueprint editor sometimes using a different order of slot types.

Avoid losing unsaved changes when a blueprint gets moved while being edited.

Fixed camera not focusing correctly when using new unit reference drag-and-drop features.

New Lua APIs entity:Undock() now supports optional arguments to avoid placing on map Add support for register queues and Lua API for manipulation of them

Validation Improvements CreateProductionRecipe, CreateMiningRecipe, CreateUplinkRecipe, and CreateConstructionRecipe now include validation to prevent common modding mistakes



Stability Prevented potential infinite loop or crash caused by two components activating each other in their on_update callback





🛰️ Thanks for Your Support!

This update wouldn’t be possible without the help of players who explored new features early and gave us their thoughts. Your feedback helped us find bugs, polish systems, and improve Desynced for everyone!

Enjoy the game!



