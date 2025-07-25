 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19355383
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Here is a last round of adjustments before we go into a little break to let things settle.

But don’t worry, we will be ready if something needs emergency adjustment.

Have fun! :)

Changelog for 1.0.6

Neutral

  • Pandamonium: Added more * tiles

  • False Life: Cooldown 6.5s -> 7s

  • Holy Spear: Cooldown 2.5s -> 2.2s

Ranger

  • Piercing Arrow: Luck chance 55% -> 50%

  • Snowmaster: Cooldown 2.8s -> 2.4s

  • Hyper Hedgehog: Spikes / Empower: 2 -> 3

Reaper

  • Mrs. Struggles: Cooldown 4.3s -> 4.7s

  • Poison Frog: Cooldown 3.1s -> 2.8s

  • Staff of Unhealing: Mana cost 5 -> 4

Pyromancer

  • Burning Blade: Damage -2

  • Chili Pepper: Cooldown 4.8s -> 4.5s

  • Chili Goobert: Heal 12 -> 15

Berserker

  • Wolf Emblem: Cooldown 2.6s -> 2.3s

  • Duffle Bag: Trigger speed 30% -> 35%

  • Elephant Rune (Inventory): Maximum health 45 -> 50

  • Extra Angy: Duration 70% -> 100%

Mage

  • Cupcake: Cooldown 6.2s -> 6.0s

  • Cupcake Goobert: Heal 20 -> 25

  • Cupcake Staff: Cooldown 1.9s -> 1.8s

  • Nature Chronicles: Trees: Cooldown 3.6s -> 3s

  • Encyclopspedia of Darkness: Self damage 13 -> 11

  • Scripture of Light: Heal 10 -> 12

  • Lantern Berry: Cooldown 3s -> 2.5s

  • Devouring Sphere: Cooldown 2.9s -> 2.5s

  • Death Lotus: Cooldown 4s -> 3.5s

  • Cold Mirror: Buffs 35% -> 30% 

  • Spirit Bells: Buffs 35% -> 30%

  • Puzzle Box: Speed bonus 50% -> 55%

  • Ultima Ascension: Speed per Spell 40% -> 50%

  • White Knight: Stamina 2 -> 2.5

  • Black Knight: Stamina removal 2 -> 2.5

  • White Bishop: Heal amplification 15% -> 20%

  • Black Bishop: Heal/Max hp reduction 15% -> 20%

  • White Rook: Damage reduction 25% -> 30%

  • Black Rook: Crit rate 25% -> 30%

Adventurer

  • Mercury Elemental: Block 35% -> 40%

  • Turtle: Cooldown 12.5s -> 13s

  • Jynx Staff: Speed bonus 7% -> 8%, damage +2

  • Scissorswords: Damage 9-14 -> 10-16

  • Hero Shield: Damage blocked 12 -> 15

  • Daggerang: Steal chance 50% -> 70%

Changed files in this update

