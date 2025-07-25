Hey everyone,
Here is a last round of adjustments before we go into a little break to let things settle.
But don’t worry, we will be ready if something needs emergency adjustment.
Have fun! :)
Changelog for 1.0.6
Neutral
Pandamonium: Added more * tiles
False Life: Cooldown 6.5s -> 7s
Holy Spear: Cooldown 2.5s -> 2.2s
Ranger
Piercing Arrow: Luck chance 55% -> 50%
Snowmaster: Cooldown 2.8s -> 2.4s
Hyper Hedgehog: Spikes / Empower: 2 -> 3
Reaper
Mrs. Struggles: Cooldown 4.3s -> 4.7s
Poison Frog: Cooldown 3.1s -> 2.8s
Staff of Unhealing: Mana cost 5 -> 4
Pyromancer
Burning Blade: Damage -2
Chili Pepper: Cooldown 4.8s -> 4.5s
Chili Goobert: Heal 12 -> 15
Berserker
Wolf Emblem: Cooldown 2.6s -> 2.3s
Duffle Bag: Trigger speed 30% -> 35%
Elephant Rune (Inventory): Maximum health 45 -> 50
Extra Angy: Duration 70% -> 100%
Mage
Cupcake: Cooldown 6.2s -> 6.0s
Cupcake Goobert: Heal 20 -> 25
Cupcake Staff: Cooldown 1.9s -> 1.8s
Nature Chronicles: Trees: Cooldown 3.6s -> 3s
Encyclopspedia of Darkness: Self damage 13 -> 11
Scripture of Light: Heal 10 -> 12
Lantern Berry: Cooldown 3s -> 2.5s
Devouring Sphere: Cooldown 2.9s -> 2.5s
Death Lotus: Cooldown 4s -> 3.5s
Cold Mirror: Buffs 35% -> 30%
Spirit Bells: Buffs 35% -> 30%
Puzzle Box: Speed bonus 50% -> 55%
Ultima Ascension: Speed per Spell 40% -> 50%
White Knight: Stamina 2 -> 2.5
Black Knight: Stamina removal 2 -> 2.5
White Bishop: Heal amplification 15% -> 20%
Black Bishop: Heal/Max hp reduction 15% -> 20%
White Rook: Damage reduction 25% -> 30%
Black Rook: Crit rate 25% -> 30%
Adventurer
Mercury Elemental: Block 35% -> 40%
Turtle: Cooldown 12.5s -> 13s
Jynx Staff: Speed bonus 7% -> 8%, damage +2
Scissorswords: Damage 9-14 -> 10-16
Hero Shield: Damage blocked 12 -> 15
Daggerang: Steal chance 50% -> 70%
