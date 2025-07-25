Hey everyone,

Here is a last round of adjustments before we go into a little break to let things settle.

But don’t worry, we will be ready if something needs emergency adjustment.





Have fun! :)



Changelog for 1.0.6

Neutral

Pandamonium: Added more * tiles

False Life: Cooldown 6.5s -> 7s

Holy Spear: Cooldown 2.5s -> 2.2s



Ranger

Piercing Arrow: Luck chance 55% -> 50%

Snowmaster: Cooldown 2.8s -> 2.4s

Hyper Hedgehog: Spikes / Empower: 2 -> 3

Reaper

Mrs. Struggles: Cooldown 4.3s -> 4.7s

Poison Frog: Cooldown 3.1s -> 2.8s

Staff of Unhealing: Mana cost 5 -> 4



Pyromancer

Burning Blade: Damage -2

Chili Pepper: Cooldown 4.8s -> 4.5s

Chili Goobert: Heal 12 -> 15



Berserker

Wolf Emblem: Cooldown 2.6s -> 2.3s

Duffle Bag: Trigger speed 30% -> 35%

Elephant Rune (Inventory): Maximum health 45 -> 50

Extra Angy: Duration 70% -> 100%



Mage

Cupcake: Cooldown 6.2s -> 6.0s

Cupcake Goobert: Heal 20 -> 25

Cupcake Staff: Cooldown 1.9s -> 1.8s

Nature Chronicles: Trees: Cooldown 3.6s -> 3s

Encyclopspedia of Darkness: Self damage 13 -> 11

Scripture of Light: Heal 10 -> 12

Lantern Berry: Cooldown 3s -> 2.5s

Devouring Sphere: Cooldown 2.9s -> 2.5s

Death Lotus: Cooldown 4s -> 3.5s

Cold Mirror: Buffs 35% -> 30%

Spirit Bells: Buffs 35% -> 30%

Puzzle Box: Speed bonus 50% -> 55%

Ultima Ascension: Speed per Spell 40% -> 50%

White Knight: Stamina 2 -> 2.5

Black Knight: Stamina removal 2 -> 2.5

White Bishop: Heal amplification 15% -> 20%

Black Bishop: Heal/Max hp reduction 15% -> 20%

White Rook: Damage reduction 25% -> 30%

Black Rook: Crit rate 25% -> 30%



Adventurer