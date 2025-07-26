 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19355250 Edited 26 July 2025 – 03:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
- [ Add ] Option to disable the Space shortcut key for Sloth.
- [ Add ] Option to add a limit to rare enemy appearance rate.
- [ Add ] Added information to kill all.
- [ Add ] Added a second equipment inventory in the shop.
- [ Modify ] How to get fate.
- [ Modify ] Specification of the orb template.
- [ Modify ] Mix score formula.
- [ Modify ] Alchemy set bonus.
- [ Modify ] Tarot tier cost formula.
- [ Modify ] Orb effects of seeds/formations.
- [ Modify ] Envy x10/10 button limit.
- [ Modify ] Modified to show the total cost of Greed.
- [ Modify ] Modified to show the value at lvl 0 when Shift is pressed on the 2nd Equipment page.
- [ Modify ] Quests are now displayed in interval order when refreshing quests.

