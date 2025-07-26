- [ Add ] Option to disable the Space shortcut key for Sloth.

- [ Add ] Option to add a limit to rare enemy appearance rate.

- [ Add ] Added information to kill all.

- [ Add ] Added a second equipment inventory in the shop.

- [ Modify ] How to get fate.

- [ Modify ] Specification of the orb template.

- [ Modify ] Mix score formula.

- [ Modify ] Alchemy set bonus.

- [ Modify ] Tarot tier cost formula.

- [ Modify ] Orb effects of seeds/formations.

- [ Modify ] Envy x10/10 button limit.

- [ Modify ] Modified to show the total cost of Greed.

- [ Modify ] Modified to show the value at lvl 0 when Shift is pressed on the 2nd Equipment page.

- [ Modify ] Quests are now displayed in interval order when refreshing quests.