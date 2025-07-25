 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19355162 Edited 25 July 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⬖ Minor UI improvements.

⬖ Hot keys: E ncounter, H ome, P ath, S kills, T ools, M ilestones, Skill sets: 1, 2.

Accessible from Gems of Advice near the Main Menu:

