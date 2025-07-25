New Skills. New Combos. The Entire Map is Now Unlocked!
After a long journey, everything is finally ready.
With the final release of Hidden Heir, prepare for dark secrets, legendary battles, and unforgettable moments. 👑
🔓 Full World Unlocked: Explore every corner of the map, uncover mysteries, and face your destiny.
🗡️ Brand-New Combo Skills: Tear through your enemies with new, fluid combat mechanics. Feel like a true warrior!
🔥 New Abilities & Surprise Powers: Customize your fighting style and shape your character’s future.
Everything is now in your hands. Rise from the shadows of betrayal and claim your fate!
This is not the end — it's just the beginning...
🛡️ Update now and write your own legend!
🎉 HIDDEN HEIR – FINAL VERSION IS LIVE! 🎉
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 3564651
Changed files in this update