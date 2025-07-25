Greetings, Descendants!

Here are the details on The First Descendant Hotfix 1.2.23b.

■ Patch Date

- 2025.07.25(Fri) 04:40

■ Platforms

- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S

※ For PS, we will provide an update through this notice once the patch is complete.

■ Patch Details

- Fixed an issue where the "Eye of Truth" mission in White-night Gulch > Border Zone couldn't be progressed normally.

- Fixed an issue where the explosive object didn't appear in Void Vessel Normal Difficulty.

- Fixed an issue where research requests couldn't be made when researching a dismissed Descendant.

- Fixed an issue where the Move to Albion UI on the right side of the screen was misaligned downwards after completing content accessed through matchmaking, including Void Intercept Battles.

- Fixed an issue in the Axion Plains Demo where, if you recalled "Breach Link" (C skill) while using "Gaze of the Abyss" (Z skill) as the Descendant Nell, you couldn't perform any actions except moving and jumping during the "Gaze of the Abyss" skill's duration.

Thank you.