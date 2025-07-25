 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19355085
​Version 1.0.1 Update Notes:​​
1. Fixed all currently known bugs
2. Optimized data for certain combat units
3. Enhanced the attack power of loyal wingmen
4. Adjusted parts of the UI

