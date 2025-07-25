Version 1.0.1 Update Notes:
1. Fixed all currently known bugs
2. Optimized data for certain combat units
3. Enhanced the attack power of loyal wingmen
4. Adjusted parts of the UI
Version 1.0.1 Update Released on July 25th
