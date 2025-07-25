 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19355077 Edited 25 July 2025 – 09:39:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing hololive GoroGoro Mountain!

We’ve released an additional update (v1.0.2) that includes the following improvements:

Update Details

  • “Focus” can now be activated by pressing the R stick

    　While pushing a treasure, pressing the R stick will help you face it more precisely.

  • Required coin count for earning stars is now shown on the Stage Select screen

  • Other changes

    　Network error codes are now displayed in greater detail when an error occurs.

We will continue working to improve the gameplay experience.

Thank you for your continued support of hololive GoroGoro Mountain!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3511131
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3511132
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link