We’ve released an additional update (v1.0.2) that includes the following improvements:

Update Details

“Focus” can now be activated by pressing the R stick While pushing a treasure, pressing the R stick will help you face it more precisely.

Required coin count for earning stars is now shown on the Stage Select screen

Other changes Network error codes are now displayed in greater detail when an error occurs.

We will continue working to improve the gameplay experience.

