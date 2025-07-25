Aircraft
EF-2000, Typhoon FGR.4, F-2000A — the size of the scan zones in TWS mode have been changed to make their use more convenient. The tracking and matching of “tracks” (information about targets in radar’s computer) with “contacts” (valid received radar beam reflections) of targets have been improved in all TWS scan modes, which reduced the amount of “phantom” targets appearing on the radar screen. The limitation on the speed of roll stabilization of the radar scan zone has been removed, as the electronic stabilization of the scan zone has been added. TWS GMTI mode for tracking ground targets has been added. The IRST’s target acquisition speed and scan speed in a wide scan zone have been increased. Scan zone roll stabilization has been added to the IRST.
F-15 (all variants), F-16 (all variants), F/A-18 (all variants), MiG-29 (all variants), Su-27 (all variants), J-11 (all variants), Su-30SM, Su-33, Su-34 — for ease of maneuvering, the camera in 3rd person view has been moved slightly further back.
Naval Vessels
A bug that caused the research bonus to not be applied to naval vessels of Rank VII has been fixed.
Locations and missions
Malta — a bug that caused some grass in the location to disappear and any grass left to be the wrong color has been fixed.
Sound
Ammo explosions on naval vessels now have their own sounds.
All modifications of M109 (including XM975) have received their own engine sounds.
