Hey Gamers,
Today’s patch focuses on fixing a major crash and improving one of the upgrade UX issues:
🛠️ Bug Fix: Force Close with Indonesian Language
Fixed a crash that occurred when playing with Bahasa Indonesia selected
The game should now run smoothly in Indonesian — no more sudden force closes during gameplay or menus
Terima kasih for your patience!
✨ Upgrade Menu Closing Enhancement
Improved the behavior when closing the Core Upgrade UI/Enhancement
No more awkward transitions or UI glitches after upgrading — it now feels smoother and more responsive
Im continuing to polish the game and squash bugs — thanks to everyone reporting issues and helping me make The Darkblade a better experience.
