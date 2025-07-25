 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19354991 Edited 25 July 2025 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Gamers,

Today’s patch focuses on fixing a major crash and improving one of the upgrade UX issues:

🛠️ Bug Fix: Force Close with Indonesian Language

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when playing with Bahasa Indonesia selected

  • The game should now run smoothly in Indonesian — no more sudden force closes during gameplay or menus

  • Terima kasih for your patience!

Upgrade Menu Closing Enhancement

  • Improved the behavior when closing the Core Upgrade UI/Enhancement

  • No more awkward transitions or UI glitches after upgrading — it now feels smoother and more responsive

Im continuing to polish the game and squash bugs — thanks to everyone reporting issues and helping me make The Darkblade a better experience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3731571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link