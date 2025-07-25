Hey Gamers,

Today’s patch focuses on fixing a major crash and improving one of the upgrade UX issues:

🛠️ Bug Fix: Force Close with Indonesian Language

Fixed a crash that occurred when playing with Bahasa Indonesia selected

The game should now run smoothly in Indonesian — no more sudden force closes during gameplay or menus

Terima kasih for your patience!

✨ Upgrade Menu Closing Enhancement

Improved the behavior when closing the Core Upgrade UI/Enhancement

No more awkward transitions or UI glitches after upgrading — it now feels smoother and more responsive

Im continuing to polish the game and squash bugs — thanks to everyone reporting issues and helping me make The Darkblade a better experience.