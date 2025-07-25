Hi Adventurers,

This hotfix updates the PvP matchmaking queues and fixes a set party size to each dungeon. We have made the hard decision to trade some choice of dungeons to reinstate a purer solo and duo experience while still maintaining a consolidated number of matching pools.

The Goblin Caves are now designated as the ‘Solos’ dungeon for ‘Normal’ and ‘HR’ modes. Parties are no longer supported in these modes.

The Frost Mountain is designated as the ‘Duos’ dungeon for ‘Normal’ and ‘HR’ modes. The maximum party size is limited to 2 members in these modes.

The Forgotten Castle is designated as the ‘Trios’ dungeon for ‘Normal’ and ‘HR’ modes. The maximum party size is limited to 3 members in these modes.

Please note that all three locales are set as ‘Trios’ for ‘Adventure’ mode and can support party sizes up to 3 members in this mode.

We have also reintroduced the random matchmaking option to better support this update. In addition, this update also includes a change to give non-premade parties a better chance against their premade brethren. Parties created through the random matchmaking or through the in-game party system will have a small advantage of being able to see their teammate’s nameplates within the PvP dungeons. Our plan is to continue exploring advantages and incentives for solo and duo players that are willing to take on the extra risks of entering the larger party dungeons in the future.

Going forward, our plan is to balance the dungeon locales to better fit their designated modes. For instance, this hotfix we’ve lowered the amount of loot that can be obtained from the Goblin Cave hoards to better match solo adventures. We will continue to make dungeon specific balance changes based on player behavior. We also hope that the additional incentives we roll out for solo and duo players in the future won’t just constraint them to their own dungeons.

This hotfix also marks the return of the Dark Swarm to the ‘High-Roller’ dungeons. Our original goal at the start of the semi-wipe was to see if it was possible to create a mixed queue dungeon experience that gave solos, duos, and trios an even chance in one pool. We removed the Dark Swarm at that time because it put undue pressure on solo and duo players as it forced more uneven PvP encounters. With the return of exclusive solo and duo pools, we no longer need discourage PvP and can return to giving the High-Roller mode its more unique hardcore identity.

We have also modified the impact power of weapons and their ability to destroy doors. Our original intention by giving more classes the ability break doors with their weapons was to improve the ability to run away. What we saw in-game actually ran counter to our intention and ended up giving an advantage to the pursuer. We still like the ability to break doors as it removes the stalemate of ‘Door and Doorer' when parties actually want to engage each other. We have now re-balanced most of the weapons' and door’s impact power to allow player to make a tactical decision to remove a door instead of just one-shotting it (which is still possible but requires the ‘Crush’ skill.)

We thank you for your patience and we’ll see you in the dungeons!



IRONMACE

Bugfixes:

Fixed an issue where character levels and inventory items might have reset for some players.

Fixed an issue where the attacks of Skeleton Champion and Skeleton Spearman might not be blocked properly.

Fixed an issue where the Spear, Bardiche, Wizard Staff, Ceremonial Staff, and Quarterstaff could block an area wider than their intended weapon width.

Fixed an issue where a Nightmare Skeleton Footman could spawn in the Ruins: Bandit Forest, even for 'Normal' and 'Adventure' modes.

Fixed an issue in the Ruins: Tower Bridge where certain spots on the upper wall might not be affected by the Murder of Crows.

Fixed an issue where the "+1 Weapon Damage" bonus might not apply to off-hand weapons when using the Frost Skeleton or Nightmare Mummy Race.

Fixed an issue where both players could be shown as party leaders if they invited each other to a party at the same time.

Game Updates:

The sale period for the DLC: Seasonal Pack has been extended until August 7.

Maximum Party size is now determined based on the dungeon. Goblin Cave - Solos The Frost Mountain - Duos The Ruins of Forgotten Castle - Trios The party type remains ‘Trios' for all locales in 'Adventure’ mode.

Enabled random matchmaking.

Disabled In-Game Party for Solos dungeons. (Once the party reaches the maximum number allowed by the mode, no more party members can be added.)

Reintroduced Dark Swarm and Random Portal to High-Roller mode, and disabled some fixed extraction points.

Name tags are displayed for party members when using the In-Game Party or Random Matchmaking system.

Increased the number of recent chat messages shown in the HUD from 3 to 5, and extended the display time from 5 to 10 seconds.

Changed the default price of the Sash from 50 to 12 gold.

Balance Updates: