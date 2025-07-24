 Skip to content
Major 24 July 2025 Build 19354783
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi adventurers,

I'm really glad to release this New UI & Graphics Update! My goal was to address some of the major complaints about the game, so I decided to work with people way more competent than me in those areas.

First I asked Jérémy, the artist I worked with for the key art of the game, he made me a complete new proposal for the game's UI, taking into account my constraints while improving all aspects of it.

And then he introduced me to Gauthier, a 3D artist. He was able to customize the models I've been using to make something more detailed and more aligned with the vision I always had for the game, while still providing a lot of customization options.

It was really great and motivating to be able to work with other people on the game, and I really hope to be able to continue doing it for future updates!

And in parallel, with this update I also tried to fix some long standing issues in the game (roads should not clip anymore!), to try to have it in the best shape possible before working back on new systems and content. It's quite a big milestone for me and I really hope you'll like this version as much as I do.

Here's the complete changelog:

  • Updated the heroes 3D models

  • Updated all the game UI

  • Improved the UI scale option

  • Fixed compatibility issues with old saves

  • Updated the Crypt skeletons models

  • Clicking on the prestige flag now centers the view on the colony center

  • Added activity indicators to heroes on the portrait list

  • Added visible weapons to the Alchemist (only on new recruits)

  • Counter attack is now also applied on a miss

  • Overwatch and traps are now activated when pushing an enemy into it

  • Various balancing on trap and overwatch abilities

  • Added a custom cursor to the game

  • Clicking on a resource in the resource bar now centers the camera on this resource. Setting a priority on this resource type is now done with a righ-click

  • Enemies now also have chances to miss their target and hit an obstacle or another enemy

  • Weapon rune abilities are now free to use

  • Reduced wolf critical strike chances

  • Improved pathfinding to avoid infinite cycles between two agents when they need to recalculate a path after colliding

  • Balanced flowers resources and improved materials for them

  • Fixed an issue allowing to attack through two walls touching corners

  • Fixed an issue allowing counter attack to be activated even if the opponent is pushed away

  • Fixed an issue with combat LoS warnings not properly displayed on some resolutions

  • Fixed issues when multiple overwatch are triggered at the same turn

  • Fixed issues with roads randomly disappearing on some camera angles after being built

  • Fixed issues with some shadows flickering occasionally

And now it's time for me to take some vacations! I'll still be around in the coming days to fix some issues if needed, but then I'll be back in September to start working on a new update.

Of course, thanks again to everyone for your support, and please don't forget to leave a review for the game, it helps a lot with its discoverability!

Cheers,

Serge from LS Games

Changed files in this update

