Hi adventurers,

I'm really glad to release this New UI & Graphics Update! My goal was to address some of the major complaints about the game, so I decided to work with people way more competent than me in those areas.

First I asked Jérémy, the artist I worked with for the key art of the game, he made me a complete new proposal for the game's UI, taking into account my constraints while improving all aspects of it.

And then he introduced me to Gauthier, a 3D artist. He was able to customize the models I've been using to make something more detailed and more aligned with the vision I always had for the game, while still providing a lot of customization options.

It was really great and motivating to be able to work with other people on the game, and I really hope to be able to continue doing it for future updates!

And in parallel, with this update I also tried to fix some long standing issues in the game (roads should not clip anymore!), to try to have it in the best shape possible before working back on new systems and content. It's quite a big milestone for me and I really hope you'll like this version as much as I do.

Here's the complete changelog:

Updated the heroes 3D models

Updated all the game UI

Improved the UI scale option

Fixed compatibility issues with old saves

Updated the Crypt skeletons models

Clicking on the prestige flag now centers the view on the colony center

Added activity indicators to heroes on the portrait list

Added visible weapons to the Alchemist (only on new recruits)

Counter attack is now also applied on a miss

Overwatch and traps are now activated when pushing an enemy into it

Various balancing on trap and overwatch abilities

Added a custom cursor to the game

Clicking on a resource in the resource bar now centers the camera on this resource. Setting a priority on this resource type is now done with a righ-click

Enemies now also have chances to miss their target and hit an obstacle or another enemy

Weapon rune abilities are now free to use

Reduced wolf critical strike chances

Improved pathfinding to avoid infinite cycles between two agents when they need to recalculate a path after colliding

Balanced flowers resources and improved materials for them

Fixed an issue allowing to attack through two walls touching corners

Fixed an issue allowing counter attack to be activated even if the opponent is pushed away

Fixed an issue with combat LoS warnings not properly displayed on some resolutions

Fixed issues when multiple overwatch are triggered at the same turn

Fixed issues with roads randomly disappearing on some camera angles after being built

Fixed issues with some shadows flickering occasionally

And now it's time for me to take some vacations! I'll still be around in the coming days to fix some issues if needed, but then I'll be back in September to start working on a new update.

Of course, thanks again to everyone for your support, and please don't forget to leave a review for the game, it helps a lot with its discoverability!

Cheers,

Serge from LS Games