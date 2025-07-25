 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19354745 Edited 25 July 2025 – 07:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

———————————— Fixes ————————————
【Fixed】An issue where the Falcon Knight would get stuck when using magic weapons

———————————— Optimizations ————————————
【Optimized】Key items can now be sold and traded

———————————— Additions ————————————
【Added】Combat Sister class. The previously non-playable sidestory character has been changed into the advanced playable class: Combat Sister.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2353131
