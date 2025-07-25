Version 1.7.0 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
———————————— Fixes ————————————
【Fixed】An issue where the Falcon Knight would get stuck when using magic weapons
———————————— Optimizations ————————————
【Optimized】Key items can now be sold and traded
———————————— Additions ————————————
【Added】Combat Sister class. The previously non-playable sidestory character has been changed into the advanced playable class: Combat Sister.
