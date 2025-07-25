- Improved the beggining of the Parallel City level (wandering in the darkness)
- Implemented better skipping of cutscenes
- Implemented better skipping of dialogue options
- Improved pitch and leveled the volume of many sound effects and voice lines
Bug Fixes
- Translated some notification that were left in english
- Fixed bugs in Three in a Row minigame
- Fixed misaligned flames in the Labyrinth (visual)
- Fixed OD speaking Ally's line in the Temple
- Fixed Ally having three hands in the sarcophagus (visual)
- Fixed a bug that caused a player to randomly drop in the Platforms section
- Fixed minor bugs in the Pool minigame
- Fixed minor bugs in the Match Three minigame
Changed files in this update