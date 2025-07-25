 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19354652
Features
  • Improved the beggining of the Parallel City level (wandering in the darkness)
  • Implemented better skipping of cutscenes
  • Implemented better skipping of dialogue options
  • Improved pitch and leveled the volume of many sound effects and voice lines


Bug Fixes
  • Translated some notification that were left in english
  • Fixed bugs in Three in a Row minigame
  • Fixed misaligned flames in the Labyrinth (visual)
  • Fixed OD speaking Ally's line in the Temple
  • Fixed Ally having three hands in the sarcophagus (visual)
  • Fixed a bug that caused a player to randomly drop in the Platforms section
  • Fixed minor bugs in the Pool minigame
  • Fixed minor bugs in the Match Three minigame

