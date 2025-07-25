Pip My Dice is out NOW!



Hello, dice people!

Here we are finally; after a couple of delays, Pip My Dice is up for grabs! Are you ready to hunt down all the relics, modifiers, and consumables, or are you going to climb to the top of the leaderboards?

Bundle up!

I'm super honored to be bundling up together with a bunch of awesome games; they are all similar to Pip My Dice for different reasons, so make sure to check them out!

Dice Lovers

Together with Roll and Rollscape, if you like dice and big numbers, this is literally made for you!



Pip My Omelet

Another Balatro-inspired game made in Sweden with a very unique style, Omelet You Cook!



Clutchtime + Pip My Dice

Together with Clutchtime™: Basketball Deckbuilder which just launched yesterday!

If the bundles are not showing up straight away and you wish to buy it through a bundle, just wait a little bit; it will be available soon.



Join us on discord

You'll find the discord icon at the bottom of this text! There you can share high scores, builds, seeds and tell me what you think about the game!

If you enjoy it, please consider leaving a review to help me out!



Until next time, take care everyone, and have fun <3

/Guillaume