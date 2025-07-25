Fixed a bug where Luminaire’s Radiant Bolt was not properly collecting Light Steps. Related Light Step upgrades have also been adjusted to improve effectiveness.
Added a new path upgrade: Flame Burst.
Rebalanced some underused consumables to make them more versatile and effective.
MetalGunner is now unlocked by default and no longer requires a questline. While we still like the idea of unlockable characters and addons, we felt that making MetalGunner available from the start helps reduce early-game friction. As new content and characters are introduced, we plan to make better use of quest-based unlocks.
Font revamp: improved readability across most in-game texts.
UI improvements to the Tick system.
Various text and description updates.
Thanks for your time!
For more details on our current backlog and in-progress items, check out our August WIP thread here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2597020/discussions/0/597407115483628357/
Changed files in this update