 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19354551 Edited 25 July 2025 – 07:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed a bug where Luminaire’s Radiant Bolt was not properly collecting Light Steps. Related Light Step upgrades have also been adjusted to improve effectiveness.

  2. Added a new path upgrade: Flame Burst.

  3. Rebalanced some underused consumables to make them more versatile and effective.

  4. MetalGunner is now unlocked by default and no longer requires a questline. While we still like the idea of unlockable characters and addons, we felt that making MetalGunner available from the start helps reduce early-game friction. As new content and characters are introduced, we plan to make better use of quest-based unlocks.

  5. Font revamp: improved readability across most in-game texts.

  6. UI improvements to the Tick system.

  7. Various text and description updates.

Thanks for your time!

For more details on our current backlog and in-progress items, check out our August WIP thread here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2597020/discussions/0/597407115483628357/

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2597021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link