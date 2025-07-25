Hello CFS23 Players! 👋
Thanks to your feedback, we fixed the online system and brought it back online. 🙌 Now the online features work again!
Beyond that, we added visual and technical improvements:
🎮 Multiplayer Enhancements
New multiplayer map added
Fixed VFX/SFX issues on vehicles in multiplayer
🔧 Visual & Technical Fixes
Improved reflection visuals
Fixed license‑plate camera angle in Rissan Selvai Tuning
Resolved seat glitch in Yotaya Suppprrr Tuning
Corrected wheel positioning issues across vehicles
Reactivating this system was very important to us. Thank you for your patience and support ❤️
If you encounter any new issues, please reach out via our Discord or Steam forums.
Your feedback matters to us.
Red Axe Games Team
