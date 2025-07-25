 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19354522 Edited 25 July 2025 – 13:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello CFS23 Players! 👋

Thanks to your feedback, we fixed the online system and brought it back online. 🙌 Now the online features work again!

Beyond that, we added visual and technical improvements:

🎮 Multiplayer Enhancements

  • New multiplayer map added

  • Fixed VFX/SFX issues on vehicles in multiplayer

🔧 Visual & Technical Fixes

  • Improved reflection visuals

  • Fixed license‑plate camera angle in Rissan Selvai Tuning

  • Resolved seat glitch in Yotaya Suppprrr Tuning

  • Corrected wheel positioning issues across vehicles

Reactivating this system was very important to us. Thank you for your patience and support ❤️
If you encounter any new issues, please reach out via our Discord or Steam forums.
Your feedback matters to us.

Red Axe Games Team


Join our Discord Community!

Support us by wishlisting our other games!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2248761
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link