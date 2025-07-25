Hey Legends! 👋
We’ve just bowled out a major update aimed at making your cricket matches more exciting, challenging, and rewarding!
🎯 What’s New – Improved Bowler AI!
The spotlight of this update is a smarter, more tactical bowler AI. Here's what to expect:
🧠 Adaptive Strategies – Bowlers now analyze your playstyle and adjust their deliveries accordingly.
🎯 Targeted Bowling – Expect more accurate yorkers, deceptive slower balls, and aggressive short-pitch deliveries when you're under pressure.
🕹️ Balanced Difficulty – Whether you're a casual slogger or a cricket purist, the AI now scales better to match your skills.
This makes batting feel more dynamic, with every over keeping you on your toes — no more predictable deliveries!
🔧 Other Improvements
Improved edge detection and better shot timing response.
Tweaked fielder positions to balance run scoring and wicket chances.
Minor visual polish and performance fixes.
Cricket Legends Update – Smarter Bowlers, Better Matches!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3091201
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3091202
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update