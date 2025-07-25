 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19354437 Edited 25 July 2025 – 07:06:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey Legends! 👋
We’ve just bowled out a major update aimed at making your cricket matches more exciting, challenging, and rewarding!

🎯 What’s New – Improved Bowler AI!
The spotlight of this update is a smarter, more tactical bowler AI. Here's what to expect:

🧠 Adaptive Strategies – Bowlers now analyze your playstyle and adjust their deliveries accordingly.

🎯 Targeted Bowling – Expect more accurate yorkers, deceptive slower balls, and aggressive short-pitch deliveries when you're under pressure.

🕹️ Balanced Difficulty – Whether you're a casual slogger or a cricket purist, the AI now scales better to match your skills.

This makes batting feel more dynamic, with every over keeping you on your toes — no more predictable deliveries!

🔧 Other Improvements
Improved edge detection and better shot timing response.

Tweaked fielder positions to balance run scoring and wicket chances.

Minor visual polish and performance fixes.

