✨ Features:
Added Super Flat world type
🐛 Bug Fixes:
ChME3 high beams fixed
Switches no longer toggle randomly in fly mode or engine view
Creative mode toggle for templates fixed
Switching trains with arrow keys in creative mode now works correctly
Changed files in this update