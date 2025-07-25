 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19354299 Edited 25 July 2025 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
✨ Features:

  • Added Super Flat world type

🐛 Bug Fixes:

  • ChME3 high beams fixed

  • Switches no longer toggle randomly in fly mode or engine view

  • Creative mode toggle for templates fixed

  • Switching trains with arrow keys in creative mode now works correctly

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3399921
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3399922
  • Loading history…
