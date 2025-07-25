 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19354282
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Set default FPS limit to 120 (instead of being uncapped by default)
  • Increased max player cap from 16 to 24
  • Increased default min_starting_soldiers from 8 to 12
  • Decreased default lightphobe_ai_multiplier from 1.5 to 1
  • Improved Lightphobe AI spawn rate scaling
  • Increased reaction time of Soldier AI
  • Replays will now start recording if the 'Save Replays' setting is toggled on during a match

Changed files in this update

Depot 1218471
