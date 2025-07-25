- Set default FPS limit to 120 (instead of being uncapped by default)
- Increased max player cap from 16 to 24
- Increased default min_starting_soldiers from 8 to 12
- Decreased default lightphobe_ai_multiplier from 1.5 to 1
- Improved Lightphobe AI spawn rate scaling
- Increased reaction time of Soldier AI
- Replays will now start recording if the 'Save Replays' setting is toggled on during a match
v0.24.3 Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update